A potential buyer taking a 2020 Toyota Supra out for a test drive from a Long Island, NY dealership totaled the car.

Sports cars are having a rough month. First there were those two stories about brand-new 2020 Chevrolet Corvettes getting damaged (one at the dealership, the other on the road), then we had the spectacle of two yellow Lamborghini Aventadors colliding in Singapore. Now, we have a new 2020 Toyota Supra being driven straight into a tree by a potential buyer taking it for a test drive at a U.S. dealership.

Yes, the kind of test drive where the dealer’s sale rep is also in the vehicle.

The accident happened on Long Island, a suburb of New York City. Fortunately, both occupants survived the accident without serious injury, but the Toyota sales representative had to be extricated from the Supra by Garden City firefighters using the so-called jaws of life.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photo: firstonscenephotos.com The totaled 2020 Toyota Supra

Precise details of the accident are sketchy, but it seems very likely speed was a factor. This is apparent from the extent of the damage, and the fact that the roads in the area were dry at the time of the incident. Fortunately, the airbags all deployed and both occupants escaped with only minor injuries.

Due to its short wheelbase, the Supra tends to be a bit ruthless for an inexperienced driver, especially with traction control off.

Unfortunately and incredibly, this is not the first new Toyota Supra we’ve seen kiss a tree. Just a few months ago, a silver model collided with one while the occupants were adjusting the vehicle with a laptop computer. In the video posted on Facebook by the owner, the driver can be heard crushing the throttle, which sent the rear of the Supra into a slide, pointing his snout directly at a tree.

Photo: firstonscenephotos.com The totaled 2020 Toyota Supra, front

Photo: Facebook A wrecked 2020 Toyota Supra Launch Edition

As you can see in the photos, both impacts were significant. That the design of the car allowed occupants to get away without major injuries is reassuring.

We end with a thought for the poor sales representative, who will likely think twice the next time a customer asks to try the new Supra.