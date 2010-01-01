Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Consumer Reports Fingers 12 Oil-Burning Engines from the 2010s

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

When we imagine a cloud of blue smoke coming out of a tailpipe, we usually see in our mind’s eye an old jalopy still on the road, or a model that marked our childhood because we always saw it smoking. Those of my generation will remember certain Volkswagens models of yore, for example.

But what about newer engines? In fact, the problem of oil-burning engines is still with us today; over the past 10 years, various manufacturers have had problems with "modern" engines that use too much oil.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2015 Volvo XC90
Photo: Volvo
2015 Volvo XC90

Consumer Reports magazine, which collects owner data on hundreds of thousands of vehicles, took a look at some of that data and came up with a list of 12 engines that have been particularly egregious in using up undue amounts of oil. Here are the engines found in new 2010-to-2019 models that have had the most problems due to excessive oil consumption.When we imagine a cloud of blue smoke coming out of a tailpipe, we usually see in our mind’s eye an old jalopy still on the road, or a model that marked our childhood because we always saw it smoking. Those of my generation will remember certain Volkswagens models of yore, for example.

But what about newer engines? In fact, the problem of oil-burning engines is still with us today; over the past 10 years, various manufacturers have had problems with engines that use too much oil.

2013 Acura MDX
Photo: Acura
2013 Acura MDX

The engines appear in alphabetical order (by car manufacturer).

1 - Acura 3.7L V6 (2010-2013)

2 - Audi 2.0L turbo 4-cylinder (2010-2018)

3 - Audi 3.0L supercharged V6 (2011-2019)

4 - BMW 4.4L turbo V8 (2012-2019)

5 - GM 2.4L 4-cylinder (2011-2015)

6 - Mini (BMW) 1.6L turbo 4-cylinder (2010-2015)

7 - Subaru 2.0L 4-cylinder (2012-2017)

8 - Subaru 2.5L 4-cylinder (2010-2018)

9 - Subaru 3.6L 6-cylinder (2010-2018)

10 - Volkswagen 1.4L turbo 4-cylinder (2016-2019)

11 - Volvo 3.0L turbo V6 (2011-2015)

12 - Volvo 3.2L V6 (2010-2014)

2018 Subaru Legacy
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2018 Subaru Legacy

Interestingly, General Motors and Acura have extended the powertrain warranty on some of their models in response to the issue. Audi has issued a technical service bulletin that it says addresses the situation. Other manufacturers have advised owners to contact customer service or their dealer if they have a problem.

Excessive oil consumption can come as a surprise to vehicle owners because of the long service intervals recommended by manufacturers. Few people check their engine oil regularly, and the days of attendants offering to do it at the gas station are over.

Volkswagen Golf
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Volkswagen Golf

You May Also Like

Here Are the Top 10 Least-Polluting New Vehicles in Canada

Here Are the Top 10 Least-Polluting New Vehicles in Canada

Auto123 presents the 10 “cleanest” vehicles in Canada in 2021, according to the handy EnerGuide. Here are the new vehicle models that aren’t all-electric and...

This Is the Sound of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

This Is the Sound of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Chevrolet lets us hear the sound of the upcoming Z06 version of its Corvette. The sports car will be unveiled this fall and will debut in 2022 as a 2023 model.

2023 Kia Sportage Details Announced: Hybrid and PHEV Versions Are on the Horizon

2023 Kia Sportage Details Announced: Hybrid and PHEV Vers...

The next-gen Kia Sportage SUV will feature hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain options when it debuts first overseas, then in North America for 2023. Kia sh...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Interior elements of the 2022 Toyota Tundra
New Details Drop About the 2022 Toyota Tundra
Article
The Porsche Renndienst Study
Porsche Envisions the Interior of a Future Se...
Article
The Ford Bronco First Edition for sale on eBay
A Ford Bronco First Edition Selling on eBay f...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

This Is the Sound of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
This Is the Sound of the 2023...
Video
This 2008 Toyota Tacoma Has Racked Up 2.45 Million km
This 2008 Toyota Tacoma Has R...
Video
Stellantis Confirms All-Electric Dodge Muscle Car, Ram 1500 On the Way
Stellantis Confirms All-Elect...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 