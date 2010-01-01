When we imagine a cloud of blue smoke coming out of a tailpipe, we usually see in our mind’s eye an old jalopy still on the road, or a model that marked our childhood because we always saw it smoking. Those of my generation will remember certain Volkswagens models of yore, for example.

But what about newer engines? In fact, the problem of oil-burning engines is still with us today; over the past 10 years, various manufacturers have had problems with "modern" engines that use too much oil.

Photo: Volvo 2015 Volvo XC90

Photo: Acura 2013 Acura MDX

The engines appear in alphabetical order (by car manufacturer).

1 - Acura 3.7L V6 (2010-2013)

2 - Audi 2.0L turbo 4-cylinder (2010-2018)

3 - Audi 3.0L supercharged V6 (2011-2019)

4 - BMW 4.4L turbo V8 (2012-2019)

5 - GM 2.4L 4-cylinder (2011-2015)

6 - Mini (BMW) 1.6L turbo 4-cylinder (2010-2015)

7 - Subaru 2.0L 4-cylinder (2012-2017)

8 - Subaru 2.5L 4-cylinder (2010-2018)

9 - Subaru 3.6L 6-cylinder (2010-2018)

10 - Volkswagen 1.4L turbo 4-cylinder (2016-2019)

11 - Volvo 3.0L turbo V6 (2011-2015)

12 - Volvo 3.2L V6 (2010-2014)

Interestingly, General Motors and Acura have extended the powertrain warranty on some of their models in response to the issue. Audi has issued a technical service bulletin that it says addresses the situation. Other manufacturers have advised owners to contact customer service or their dealer if they have a problem.

Excessive oil consumption can come as a surprise to vehicle owners because of the long service intervals recommended by manufacturers. Few people check their engine oil regularly, and the days of attendants offering to do it at the gas station are over.