When it comes to prestige brands, tradition is often the name of the game. And one of these is often a legendary engine used by the manufacturer. One of Bentley's signatures is the famous W-12 engine.

That engine is about to be sidelined, however, as the company makes a number of changes aimed at reducing engine size and adding electrification where possible.

Bentley is replacing its W-12 with a V8 working with a hybrid system. The British company promises a more powerful engine, thanks to electrification.

The new block will produce 739 hp, in addition to offering an electric range of 80 km.

That's at least 89 hp more than the W-12 offered with the Speed version of the Flying Spur sedan and the Continental GT coupe and convertible.

The brand says that the powertrain, which it christened Ultra Performance Hybrid, is the most advanced and powerful in its history.

Bentley didn’t specify which model will be the first to receive the V8 hybrid, but said the powertrain would suit “a new generation of luxury car”. The automaker has already confirmed that every model in its range will be offered in hybrid configuration. Like other manufacturers, Bentley has already pledged to go all-electric.

Two V6-powered plug-in hybrid models are currently on offer for the Bentayga saloon and SUV.

The W-12, arranged in a W rather than a V pattern, has been powering Bentley vehicles since 2003, when the company underwent a renaissance after it became part of the Volkswagen group.

Production of the W-12 engine is due to cease this summer. The recently unveiled Batur convertible will be one of the last Bentley models equipped with this famous 12-cylinder engine.