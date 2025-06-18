Ferrari is slowing down its electric transition. According to two sources close to the matter cited by Reuters, the Maranello-based carmaker has postponed the launch of its second all-electric vehicle, initially planned for 2026, to 2028 at the earliest. The reason: almost non-existent demand for ultra-high-performance electric sports cars.

First electric Ferrari still planned for 2026

Ferrari, renowned for its thundering V8 and V12 engines, still plans to unveil its very first electric vehicle this autumn, during a three-part event culminating in spring 2026. First deliveries are expected for October 2026. The model, co-designed with former Apple designer Jony Ive, is expected to cost over $500,000 USD and come in a more imposing format — without, however, falling into the SUV segment.

Reality catches up with electric ambitions

Despite its electrification efforts, Ferrari faces the same challenges as its rivals: overly heavy batteries, sustained power inferior to internal combustion engines, and above all, the absence of the mechanical roar so prized by wealthy customers. According to one of the sources, demand for a high-end electric sports car is currently "non-existent."

The Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid model | Photo: Ferrari

The current indifference to high-performance EVs does give Ferrari time to refine its in-house technologies. The second EV model, internally seen as Ferrari's true strategic breakthrough in electric vehicles, could be produced at a rate of 5,000 to 6,000 units over five years. But that volume is currently unrealistic.

Widespread slowdown in the performance EV segment

Ferrari is not alone in this strategic pause. Lamborghini, owned by Volkswagen, has pushed back its first electric model to 2029. Porsche has slowed its EV ambitions after disappointing sales of the electric Taycan and Macan. Maserati has cancelled its electric MC20 project.

Next update: this fall

Ferrari will present its new long-term business plan on October 9. It will cover its electrified roadmap... but at a pace clearly dictated by market reality.