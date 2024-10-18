11 years after the Ferrari LaFerrari, here is the F80. Like its predecessor, it embodies all the brand's know-how in motorsport and F1. This benchmark model bears its name well, returning to the tradition started with the Ferrari F40 in 1987. It exists in part help celebrate Ferrari's 80th anniversary in 2027.

The Ferrari F80, from above | Photo: Ferrari

Le Mans-inspired engine

According to Ferrari, the F80's powertrain is directly inspired by the Ferrari 499P prototype, a two-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Its 3.0L, 120-degree twin-turbo V6 is assisted by three electric motors. Two of them are located on the front axle, while the third, the MGU-K (a familiar term for F1 fans), is located between the V6 and the 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. This system manages starting, energy recovery and the provision of additional torque.

The V6 delivers 900 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, with a redline at 9,200 rpm, while the electric motors add 300 hp, enabling torque vectoring at the front. The F80 goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.1 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 350 km/h.

The Ferrari F80, three-quarters rear | Photo: Ferrari

V6 only

Some may be disappointed to see a V6 instead of the LaFerrari's V12. However, hybrid technology has come a long way, and this V6 shares its DNA with Ferrari's endurance racing and F1 programs.

Power is only part of the equation: the F80 weighs 1,525 kg, but generates an impressive 1,050 kg of downforce, thanks in particular to an active rear wing and an aerodynamic device called "S-Duct", which channels air under the nose and projects it over the car.

The Ferrari F80, intérieur | Photo: Ferrari

The Ferrari F80, seats | Photo: Ferrari

A minimalist cockpit

The interior of the F80 pays homage to the F40 with a minimalist design. The driver's seat is red, while the passenger seat is slightly recessed and entirely black, blending into the cabin. The controls are placed on a solid central panel, combining buttons and touch controls. The screen behind the steering wheel is the vehicle's only display, emphasizing the driver focus. Even the pull-to-open door handles are reminiscent of the F40.

The Ferrari F80, three-quarters front | Photo: Ferrari

For the fortunate – and fortuned - few

Ferrari plans to produce 799 units of the F80 and make it available starting in early 2026 with a price tag of around $3.9 million. That almost makes the 1,275-hp McLaren W1 at $2.1 million a bargain in comparison. But the real comparison will be on the track, where we’re eager to see these two machines compete.

More than just a hypercar, the 2026 Ferrari F80 represents a symbiosis between the heritage of Ferrari's endurance racing and the cutting-edge technologies of F1, wrapped in a sophisticated and performance-oriented design. This model embodies the future of luxury and speed for Ferrari enthusiasts.

The Ferrari F80, front |

The Ferrari F80, doors open |

The Ferrari F80, in profile, doors open |

The Ferrari F80, in profile |