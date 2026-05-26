Ferrari has registered a fresh batch of 10 new model designations with the Italian Patent and Trademark Office (UIBM). The filings were recently unearthed by automotive outlet CarBuzz, and they come at a time when the Maranello-based manufacturer faces an unusual wave of design criticism regarding its upcoming series-production electric vehicle and the V6 engine architecture of its flagship hypercar.

Trademark submissions are a woeful guide to making accurate predictions as to a carmaker’s intentions, but they’re gold when it comes to getting speculation started. CarBuzz thus let fly with some regarding the possible uses for the names, and what kind of window they provide into Ferrari’s future product roadmap. From the looks of it, the company is focusing heavily on track-ready derivatives, open-top variants and historic nameplates.

Expanding the flagship hypercar lineup

The newly released F80 hypercar appears poised to spawn a broader family of ultra-exclusive models. Ferrari has secured the rights to the F80 Targa and F80 Roadster names, suggesting the eventual arrival of open-cockpit successors to the open-top LaFerrari Aperta and the F50. The structural distinction between a rigid, removable targa configuration and a traditional roadster setup indicates multiple open-air engineering avenues are under consideration.

1995 Ferrari F50 | Photo: RM Sothebys

Also among the filings are F80XX and FXX80. These designations line up directly with the manufacturer's elite, track-only client development program initiated in 2005. Historically birthing multi-million-dollar vehicles like the Enzo-based FXX and the LaFerrari-based FXX-K, the XX nomenclature points toward an extreme, non-road-legal iteration of the F80.

Reboots for the V12 Grand Tourer

Ferrari’s recently launched V12 grand tourer, the 12Cilindri, is also slated for performance-oriented upgrades. The Italian brand registered 12Cilindri GTO, that last bit a highly revered acronym standing for Gran Turismo Omologato. Last applied to a front-engine V12 road car on the 599 GTO in 2010, the model would very likely be meant to serve as the spiritual successor to the 812 Competizione.

Additionally, the company trademarked 12Cilindri MM and 12Cilindri MM Aperta. The MM suffix pays direct homage to the Mille Miglia, the historic Italian open-road endurance race in which Ferrari secured eight total victories between 1948 and 1957. Industry sources suggest the MM moniker could denote a highly customized, heritage-inspired special edition or a highly anticipated driver-focused variant equipped with a manual gearbox.

Ferrari Challenge Stradale | Photo: Ferrari

The return of the Challenge Stradale

For its mid-engine, entry-level segment, Ferrari is reviving an iconic badge not seen since the 360 era in 2003. Filings for 296 Challenge Stradale and 296 CS point toward a lighter, sharper and more aerodynamically aggressive version of the 296 GTB. This variant would likely slot above a standard mid-engine special edition, continuing the lineage later defined by the Scuderia, Speciale and Pista models.

Finally, the 296 Challenge Evo trademark hints at an impending performance evolution for Ferrari’s factory one-make racing series, upgrading the existing race car architecture that originally debuted in late 2023.

Together, the 10 filings point to Maranello investing aggressively in its traditional internal combustion and hybrid architectures to protect its enthusiast appeal and high-margin specialty segments.