Fiat 600e Abarth, an EV for Europe Only, Alas

Fiat made this official some time ago: the automaker will offer its all-electric 500e in North America. That's all well and good. However, if the brand really wants to revive its fortunes and make a breakthrough here, it should seriously consider marketing the 600, a more spacious and attractively styled small SUV.

And even more so, the 600e Abarth variant (all-electric) which is about to launch on the Old Continent.

That EV is based on the 600 SUV unveiled last year... for the European market. As you can see, its styling is much more muscular and sporty. It will be equipped with the most powerful powertrain ever developed by the Abarth brand.

No doubt it will be a hit with performance enthusiasts... provided the price remains “reasonable”.

The image shared by the company shows a Scorpionissima version decked in a striking purple hue. Production of this variant will be limited to 1,949 units and will only be offered at launch, it should be emphasized. The model features a front bumper that extends further down, 20-inch wheels designed to accommodate larger brakes and a roof-mounted spoiler.

Abarth has not shared any information regarding the technical specifications of this variant, but a power output of 240 hp has already been announced. Considering that this vehicle will be heavier, and that the model is Abarth's largest, performance should be good, but not mind-blowing either.

Still, the model will certainly be fun to drive, especially considering that it will feature a limited-slip differential.

As mentioned, there's no indication that Fiat will market the 600 or any of its variants here. That's a shame, because the 600 is a product that could be of interest to many buyers in Canada and the U.S.

