Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Lexus Shows First Images of Upcoming RZ Electric SUV

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

With Toyota having just introduced its first all-electric SUV, the bZ4X, it was an extremely safe bet that Lexus would follow suit before long. In fact it was sure bet, since the Lexus LF-Z concept presented earlier this year had confirmed the plan. Today, we have a few images to get our teeth into, as well as a name: the RZ.

The future Lexus RZ will of course use many elements found in and on the Toyota bZ4X, but as we can see from the images, it will have its own style, its own signature. The RZ will be the first electric vehicle that Lexus markets here (the company already offers a UX300e for the Chinese market).

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Lexus RZ, rear
Photo: Lexus
Lexus RZ, rear

The name RZ450e has already been registered by Toyota's luxury division, which gives us a very good idea of its future full name. The number 450 suggests a power output higher than the 215 hp that Toyota’s bZ4X will offer in a dual-engine configuration. Lexus will certainly include all-wheel drive in the equation, and we may be getting more power in that case. In fact, the company has already shared details about a powertrain called Direct4. This uses a 201-hp electric motor on each of the front and rear axles, so the RZ450e could serve up something in the 350 to 400 hp range.

Luxury will necessarily also a bigger focus with this EV. For the rest, we're left to speculate, especially since the first images tell us nothing about the interior.

We'll have more details to tell you about this Lexus RZ when it's presented to us in greater detail at some point in 2022.

Lexus RZ, headlight, from the side
Photo: Lexus
Lexus RZ, headlight, from the side
Lexus RZ, headlight, from the front
Photo: Lexus
Lexus RZ, headlight, from the front
Lexus RZ, rear light
Photo: Lexus
Lexus RZ, rear light
Lexus RZ, spoiler, trunk lid
Photo: Lexus
Lexus RZ, spoiler, trunk lid

You May Also Like

The Volkswagen ID.5 Will Make Its Official Debut This Week

The Volkswagen ID.5 Will Make Its Official Debut This Week

This week Volkswagen will present the ID.5 and its GTX performance variant to the world. The new EV is in essence a coupe-style variant of the ID.4 all-elect...

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX Shows More of Itself Ahead of Reveal

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX Shows More of Itself Ahead of Reveal

Volkswagen has shared a new set of images showing a camouflaged version of the ID.5 GTX electric SUV that it will unveil at the Munich Motor Show. That event...

Lexus Shows a Bit of an Electric SUV Concept It Plans to Unveil on March 30

Lexus Shows a Bit of an Electric SUV Concept It Plans to ...

Lexus has promised a splashy show and tell on March 30 that will lay out the company’s plans going forward, and include the unveiling of an all-electric SUV ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Ford Maverick hybrid
All Ford Maverick Hybrids Have Been Snapped U...
Article
BMW i7
BMW Shows Off Electric 7 Series Sedan in Testing
Article
Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 2021
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 Review: Is the Bas...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Infiniti Announces 2030 Electrification Plan and Shows Off a Concept
Infiniti Announces 2030 Elect...
Video
The Next Honda Civic Si, More Powerful than Advertised?
The Next Honda Civic Si, More...
Video
St. Louis Man Has Driven his ’91 Volvo 740 a Million Miles - and Counting
St. Louis Man Has Driven his ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 