We’ve seen it already in silhouette and camouflaged forms, but this week the Volkswagen ID.5 will make its official global debut, alongside the ID.5 GTX performance variant. That version will feature all-wheel drive and sportier styling.

Basically a coupe-style variant of the ID.4 all-electric model we’ve already met - and driven - , the ID.5 has a lower roofline and sharply-angled hatch, which VW promises delivers better aerodynamics as well as a more-aggressive stance. The front end, meanwhile, looks fairly similar to what we’ve seen with the ID.4. The 5 is also some 3 cm longer than the 4. According to those who have seen the former in person, cargo space is roughly similar to that of the latter.

The GTX variant will feature all-wheel drive thanks to two electric motors, one for each axle. Note that in North America, the GTX designation is not used with the ID.4, and it surely wouldn’t be for the ID.5, if it comes here; rather, AWD will be available as an option, or in Canada, perhaps as standard equipment from the base model up.

It’s expected the powertrain will deliver similar output to the ID.4. In the case of the GTX (or all-wheel drive dual-motor variant), that model delivers 302 hp.

Starting prices for the two ID.4 models are $44,995 and $49,995 in Canada. Will the ID.5 get sometihng similar, assuming it comes here? To qualify for the discount, the base version of the future ID.5 would also have to be under $45,000.

Volkswagen’s plan is to launch the ID.5 near the end of 2021 and market it first in Europe and China. Beyond that, the automaker’s seems to be hedging its bets, perhaps waiting to see how the ID.4 does in North America before committing to launching its close cousin on the continent. It is possible that VW could manufacture the ID.5 in the U.S. at the same Chattanooga, Tennessee plant that will eventually be producing the ID.4 (current ID.4s are being produced in Germany and shipped across the Atlantic.

The ID.5 will compete with the likes of the Tesla Model Y and the new Nissan Ariya when it does hit the market.

Stay tuned on Wednesday for more details.