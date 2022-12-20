The First VinFast VF 8 SUVs Arrive in California

• VinFast's first VF 8 SUVs arrive in California.

• Canada will get its first units soon.

• The VF 8 has potential, but it must prove itself. It has no room for error.

• Within 18 months, four VinFast models could be on our roads (VF 6, VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9).

After a 26-day trip from Vietnam to California, the first 999 VinFast VF 8 SUVs have finally arrived in the United States. The special City Edition models will soon be in the hands of their first consumers in the Western Hemisphere.

Throughout the year, Vingroup, the parent company of VinFast, has organized events in Vietnam where the press and future customers, as well as many of the company's partners, have been able to see the seriousness behind the work leading up to the arrival of the first models here.

Photo: VinFast The very first VinFast VF 8 SUVs arrive by ship in California

Much of the work has been done, but noe things get serious for VinFast. Its VF 8 is promising, but it is not revolutionary. The company will need to get the word out and, more importantly, ensure that its first North American customers have a smooth experience with the EV. If the VF 8 doesn't live up to expectations, life won't be easy for the VF 9 to follow, nor for the future VF 6 and VF 7 SUVs recently introduced at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Those models are expected to be available late next year.

VinFast has big ambitions, but in the end, the quality of its product and customer response will be very important. The company is still in its infancy and has a lot to learn.

To those doubters who predicted that we would never see a model in North America, the company has offered a clear answer with this first delivery. Canada will also get its first units very soon.

The year 2023 will be decisive for this new manufacturer.

