Fisker isn't the most established all-electric company yet, but it's quietly making progress with the arrival of its Ocean SUV. The company announced today that it, too, has signed an agreement with Tesla to adopt its NACS (North American Charging Standard) connectors.

And the reason we say "it too" is because Fisker is just adding its name to a list that is starting to look impressive. In fact, after seeing Ford get the ball rolling a few months ago, General Motors (GM), Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Polestar, and Rivian, to name a few, have announced that they too will be using the standard proposed by Tesla.

Customers of Fisker vehicles will have access to much of Tesla's network starting in 2025.

The company said that its vehicles built after 2025 will be equipped with the NACS port for charging, while owners of models built before then will be able to use an adapter to access Tesla's 12,000 or so fast-charging stations that will be made available for products from other brands.

Tesla charging edge Photo: Tesla

This is not only in the US, but also in Canada.

The company will continue to provide an adapter for CCS (Combined Charging System) if customers want to continue using that technology, the manufacturer said.

Tesla's recent agreements are significant and should lead to the replacement of the CCS standard, which previously enjoyed the exclusive support of the Biden administration.

The U.S. government is proposing $7.5 billion in funding to accelerate the deployment of EV chargers across the country.

We've also seen seven automakers form a group to build a vast North American network of fast-charging stations, including some that have come to an agreement with Tesla.

The interesting thing about all of this is that consumers are going to have more options and more flexibility.