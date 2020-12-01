Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Fisker Teases Electric Pickup In Development

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Henrik Fisker, big boss of the independent automaker that bears his name, has posted a first teaser image of the electric pickup the company is developing on his Twitter account.

Yes, another electric-powered truck is on the way. You can add it to the list of such models that we will present to you tomorrow. Make sure to check it out.

As part of his post, Fisker mentioned that work was far from completed on the model and that its styling would still change substantially, even suggesting the final product could be far ballsier-looking than what we got today.

The executive also stated that his company aims to make this the lightest and most-efficient vehicle in the emerging electric light-duty truck segment. It won't be a workhorse, in other words, but rather a “lifestyle” vehicle. From this we gather it could wind up smaller than some of the other models in the category, such as the GMC Hummer EV and Tesla Cybertruck.

This isn’t the company’s first turn at teasing a pickup. Recall that last February, Fisker showed a first image announcing the coming arrival of a truck, which carried the name Alaska. Oddly, the post quickly disappeared.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

 

Fisker electric pickup concept, 2020
Photo: Fisker
Fisker electric pickup concept, 2020

In July, Fisker stated that it had at least four electric vehicles in the project stage. The first is the Ocean, an SUV scheduled to go into production in late 2022. It will be based on a modular platform supplied by the Austrian company Magna Steyr and will be produced, at least initially, under contract at a plant managed by Magna Steyr in Austria.

The pickup truck teased today and a coupe-style SUV are also being prepared, as is a high-end sedan based on the EMotion concept, which was unveiled in 2018.

Fisker EMotion concept, 2018
Photo: Fisker
Fisker EMotion concept, 2018
Fisker Ocean
Photo: Fisker
Fisker Ocean

You May Also Like

Fisker Looking at Producing an Electric Pickup Truck

Fisker Looking at Producing an Electric Pickup Truck

Revived automaker Fisker is considering producing an all-electric pickup truck. It would come sometime after the Emotion sedan that’s in the works as well as...

Fisker Planning Affordable All-Electric SUV for 2021

Fisker Planning Affordable All-Electric SUV for 2021

Fisker confirms plans to take direct aim at Tesla and its Model 3 with an all-electric SUV with a range of 480 km and a starting sticker price of around $40,...

Ford Tests Future Electric F-150 in the Snow

Ford Tests Future Electric F-150 in the Snow

Ford has released a video showing a prototype F-150 electric vehicle frolicking in the snow. The goal behind it is part of a strategy to show how this versio...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
Hyundai Reminds Us a Kona N Is On the Way
Article
2021 Nissan Altima
2021 Nissan Altima, Toyota Sienna, Acura TLX ...
Article
2021 Mitsubishi Mirage
Mitsubishi Announces Canadian Pricing for 202...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Ford Tests Future Electric F-150 in the Snow
Ford Tests Future Electric F-...
Video
2021 Nissan Altima, Toyota Sienna, Acura TLX Nab IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Awards
2021 Nissan Altima, Toyota Si...
Video
This Targa-Roofed Version of the 2021 Toyota Supra Is a Sight to Behold
This Targa-Roofed Version of ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 