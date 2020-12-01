Henrik Fisker, big boss of the independent automaker that bears his name, has posted a first teaser image of the electric pickup the company is developing on his Twitter account.

Yes, another electric-powered truck is on the way. You can add it to the list of such models that we will present to you tomorrow. Make sure to check it out.

As part of his post, Fisker mentioned that work was far from completed on the model and that its styling would still change substantially, even suggesting the final product could be far ballsier-looking than what we got today.

The executive also stated that his company aims to make this the lightest and most-efficient vehicle in the emerging electric light-duty truck segment. It won't be a workhorse, in other words, but rather a “lifestyle” vehicle. From this we gather it could wind up smaller than some of the other models in the category, such as the GMC Hummer EV and Tesla Cybertruck.

This isn’t the company’s first turn at teasing a pickup. Recall that last February, Fisker showed a first image announcing the coming arrival of a truck, which carried the name Alaska. Oddly, the post quickly disappeared.

Photo: Fisker Fisker electric pickup concept, 2020

In July, Fisker stated that it had at least four electric vehicles in the project stage. The first is the Ocean, an SUV scheduled to go into production in late 2022. It will be based on a modular platform supplied by the Austrian company Magna Steyr and will be produced, at least initially, under contract at a plant managed by Magna Steyr in Austria.

The pickup truck teased today and a coupe-style SUV are also being prepared, as is a high-end sedan based on the EMotion concept, which was unveiled in 2018.