Fisker Planning Affordable All-Electric SUV for 2021

A maverick maker of electric cars is planning an affordable all-electric SUV with substantial battery range. But it’s not Tesla, in fact it’s a company that intends to take direct aim at the California-based auto manufacturer’s products.

Fisker confirmed this week that it plans to produce an all-electric SUV with a range of 480 km and a starting sticker price of $40,000 USD.

The new SUV still doesn’t have a name, and it won’t be ready before the fall of 2021. But Fisker is already planning two other premium EVs to follow that will be priced to be accessible to large numbers of consumers.

As for what will make the new Fisker run, the company plans to incorporate two electric motors that will supply power to all four wheels, with the energy source being a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of at least 80 kWh.

Other promises by head designer of the car Henrik Fisker include an elegant-but-aggressive exterior design, a big head-up display for the driver and an “intuitive” interface on the infotainment screen. We can also expect a form of massive sunroof, with the company referring to an “extended open-air altmosphere”.

When it is ready for market, the new Fisker will probably be sold online and delivered direct to buyers.

The automaker says it hopes to have a prototype version of the EV ready by the end of this year; possible that could mean a debut appearance at the Los Angeles Auto Show, or perhaps a one-off-event with no auto-show connection.

Stay tuned.

Article by Auto123.com