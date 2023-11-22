Created in 1993, the Nissan Canada Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Canadian communities. Aligned with Nissan's environmental, educational and humanitarian principles, the Foundation aims to create lasting impacts through strong partnerships. Since its inception, it has played a key role in numerous philanthropic initiatives, making significant contributions through endowments, scholarships and in-kind donations.

Photo: Nissan

30 years of community involvement

In 2023, the Nissan Canada Foundation celebrates an important milestone: 30 years of existence. To mark this special occasion, the Foundation has announced an additional donation of $300,000 to support food efforts in Canada. This gesture brings the year's total commitment to $700,000, testifying to its renewed commitment to those in need, particularly in these times of rising living costs and food prices.

Partnerships and philanthropic initiatives

The Foundation's partners, such as Food Banks Canada, Breakfast Club, Mississauga Food Banks, La guignolée des médias and Second Harvest Canada, will play a crucial role in the distribution of funds. These organizations, focused on the fight against food insecurity, will benefit directly from this contribution, making it possible to provide essential meals to communities and individuals in need.

Nissan employee involvement and corporate culture

The Nissan Canada Foundation is not only a philanthropic arm of the company; it also represents a deep commitment for Nissan employees. As noted by Tara Willis, Senior Manager of EDI and Philanthropy at Nissan Canada Inc. the Foundation actively encourages employees to participate in volunteer initiatives. Nissan supports these efforts by offering paid days for volunteering, enriching the corporate culture and enabling employees to personally contribute to the causes they support.

Future prospects

Looking to the future, Steve Milette, President of Nissan Canada Inc. expresses deep pride in past achievements and enthusiastic anticipation for future projects. Celebrating the Foundation's 30th anniversary is a moment of recognition, “but also a moment of reflection for all of us on how we can continue to grow the Nissan Canada Foundation and enrich the lives of people in our communities.”