Ford Wants a 1,000-hp Electrified Off-Road SUV

Ford boss Jim Farley wants the company to offer another very high-performance model, like the Mustang GTD, but this time for off-road driving. This is as per a report by Automotive News.

Ford's top boss reportedly made the statement during a recording of Bloomberg’s 'Hot Pursuit' podcast. He said that “no one's ever built a supercar for gravel, high-speed sand, dirt. I'm thinking really deeply about it, and usually that turns into something.”

The executive said he has asked his engineers to design a prototype of an off-road SUV that is "1,000-hp, partially electric" off-road SUV concept, and pointed to the Raptor variants as a source of inspiration. In his view, Raptor enthusiasts “are telling us something. They're not stupid. They’re really smart people. They spent $120,000 (USD) on an 800-hp pickup truck."

| Photo: Ford

If this were to materialize, we would anticipate the same formula as with the Mustang GTD, in other words a very limited production run and a very hefty price tag. As a reminder, that Mustang sells for $327,000 USD, and only 300 units will be produced.

Obviously, the potential off-road vehicle wouldn’t be for Ford's usual clientele. It would be a unique model, a nod to the Dakar rally, which Farley would love to see the company he leads win.

For all of Ford’s struggles, most notably its string of recalls, the automaker continues to innovate and produce bold ideas.