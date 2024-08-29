• Via an optional software update, Ford is offering Ranger Raptor and Bronco Raptor owners the chance to “buy” more power for their vehicle.

Ford's Raptor name stands for off-road performance and power. The variants bearing the name are the most powerful and capable in their respective model lineups. This has been so since the launch of the first Ford F-150 Raptor in 2010.

Today, in addition to the F-150, Bronco SUV and Ranger mid-size pickup are all offered in Raptor configuration.

Ford has just announced that owners of a Bronco or Ranger Raptor will be able to improve the performance level of their vehicle by opting for a new software calibration offered by the Ford Performance division.

The 2024 Ford Bronco Raptor | Photo: Ford

For the moment, the offer applies in the U.S., however Auto123 was informed by Ford Canada that the $825 (USD) option will be available here. Canadians can place their order with their Ford dealer, paying the U.S. price (which will then be converted at the current rate). The option is even available for the first Bronco Raptors that came out in 2022.

We will update you as soon as we know more.

The improvement promised by the software update significantly boosts power and torque of the 3.0L EcoBoost V6 engine that powers both models.

On the Ranger Raptor, power rises from 405 to 455 hp, and torque from 430 to 536 lb-ft. With the Bronco Raptor, power and torque rise from 405 to 418 hp and 440 to 536 lb-ft of torque respectively.

The models will be faster, but Ford says the gains will also guarantee better throttle response and improved gear changes.

Installation of the performance package must be carried out at a dealership, and is covered by the manufacturer's basic warranty of 3 years and 60,000 km.