Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Have You Configured Your New Ford Bronco?

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Since the end of last week, it has been possible to visit Ford's site and configure a Bronco. Whether you’re seriously intending to purchase on or not, with all the customization possibilities, lending yourself to the exercise is somewhat more fun than building your next… EcoSport, let’s say.

The hardest part is of course to choose one of the six versions offered. Those would be the basic model, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Badlands and Wildtrak. We have to say that this here is the most interesting selection of model names around, with all due respect to Jeep and its Willys, Rubicon, Sahara, etc.

For the fun of it, I chose a two-door Outer Banks version. Base price: $46,999. The first operation was then the choice of a colour. I opted for Cactus Grey; it's different and anyways I wouldn't want to come across another yellow Bronco on an off-road trip.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Cactus Grey 2021 Ford Bronco
Photo: Ford
Cactus Grey 2021 Ford Bronco

I then decided to keep the original wheels. 35-inch tires are nice, but for everyday life, I’m not so sure they’re wise. Also, at $7000...

I then opted for the $1,000 modular front bumper. Because it gives the Bronco a more rugged look, but also because I'm just playing with Monopoly money here. Next came the selection of the $300 mudguards and the $495 roof rails. Useful, in both cases.

2021 Ford Bronco, with modular front bumper
Photo: Ford
2021 Ford Bronco, with modular front bumper

I passed on the protective front grille because it would undo the look of the front end. It will be useful for some though and at $150, it's not too much to ask.

On board, a little treat with vinyl-covered seats trimmed in coloured leather, all for $2,295.

2021 Ford Bronco, with vinyl seating
Photo: Ford
2021 Ford Bronco, with vinyl seating

I also opted for the rear storage bin that can accommodate roof panels and doors. It's frustrating that they charge $495 for it, but fine. There is a basic one available, but it can't accommodate doors, according to the configuration tool.

2021 Ford Bronco, assorted options added
Photo: Ford
2021 Ford Bronco, assorted options added

There are a lot of interior options and packages available as well, and if budget is no constraint you can really let yourself go. And that's without counting on the aftermarket accessories that will be available when the model launches next spring. A minimum of 200 are expected right from the start.

In the end, I ended up with a bill of $53,539, this after I simply stopped checking items partway down. The exercise is fun, but it quickly becomes expensive. The buyer will have to be aware of that as well. The Bronco is an interesting toy that can lead us to do things that are not very rational. It will be important to evaluate your needs before configuring your model.

2021 Ford Bronco, final price as equipped by us
Photo: Ford
2021 Ford Bronco, final price as equipped by us

That said, if you want to spoil yourself and you can afford it, let yourself go; life is short.

And if you're like me and you can't afford a Bronco, you can at least have fun setting one up.

Photos:Ford
2021 Ford Bronco pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Ford Bronco Overland Concept: An Early Look at the Customization Possibilities

Ford Bronco Overland Concept: An Early Look at the Custom...

Ford has presented the Bronco Overland Concept, an accessory-packed version of the upcoming new SUV. Ford’s point with the Overland concept is obviously to s...

75 Percent of Reservations for new Bronco will Become Firm Orders, Says Ford

75 Percent of Reservations for new Bronco will Become Fir...

Ford says it’s confident that 75 percent of current reservations made on the Ford Bronco (cost $100) will translate into firm orders for the reborn SUV. The ...

Ford Adds Sasquatch Package to Manual-Transmission Version of Bronco

Ford Adds Sasquatch Package to Manual-Transmission Versio...

Ford is making available the Sasquatch package with the manual transmission version of its Bronco. The company says it made the adjustment after hearing repe...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
Ram 1500 TRX Fuel Consumption Ratings Are Bey...
Article
2020 Toyota Highlander
Toyota Recalling Some 2020 Highlander SUVs
Article
2021 Nissan Rogue
2021 Nissan Rogue First Drive: Aggressively C...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

The Torsus Praetorian: A Bus for the Apocalypse
The Torsus Praetorian: A Bus ...
Video
2022 GMC Hummer Debuts: Full Images
2022 GMC Hummer Debuts: Full ...
Video
SSC Tuatara Reaches 532.8 km/h, Sets New Speed Record for a Production Car
SSC Tuatara Reaches 532.8 km/...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 