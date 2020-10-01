Since the end of last week, it has been possible to visit Ford's site and configure a Bronco. Whether you’re seriously intending to purchase on or not, with all the customization possibilities, lending yourself to the exercise is somewhat more fun than building your next… EcoSport, let’s say.

The hardest part is of course to choose one of the six versions offered. Those would be the basic model, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Badlands and Wildtrak. We have to say that this here is the most interesting selection of model names around, with all due respect to Jeep and its Willys, Rubicon, Sahara, etc.

For the fun of it, I chose a two-door Outer Banks version. Base price: $46,999. The first operation was then the choice of a colour. I opted for Cactus Grey; it's different and anyways I wouldn't want to come across another yellow Bronco on an off-road trip.

Photo: Ford Cactus Grey 2021 Ford Bronco

I then decided to keep the original wheels. 35-inch tires are nice, but for everyday life, I’m not so sure they’re wise. Also, at $7000...

I then opted for the $1,000 modular front bumper. Because it gives the Bronco a more rugged look, but also because I'm just playing with Monopoly money here. Next came the selection of the $300 mudguards and the $495 roof rails. Useful, in both cases.

Photo: Ford 2021 Ford Bronco, with modular front bumper

I passed on the protective front grille because it would undo the look of the front end. It will be useful for some though and at $150, it's not too much to ask.

On board, a little treat with vinyl-covered seats trimmed in coloured leather, all for $2,295.

Photo: Ford 2021 Ford Bronco, with vinyl seating

I also opted for the rear storage bin that can accommodate roof panels and doors. It's frustrating that they charge $495 for it, but fine. There is a basic one available, but it can't accommodate doors, according to the configuration tool.

Photo: Ford 2021 Ford Bronco, assorted options added

There are a lot of interior options and packages available as well, and if budget is no constraint you can really let yourself go. And that's without counting on the aftermarket accessories that will be available when the model launches next spring. A minimum of 200 are expected right from the start.

In the end, I ended up with a bill of $53,539, this after I simply stopped checking items partway down. The exercise is fun, but it quickly becomes expensive. The buyer will have to be aware of that as well. The Bronco is an interesting toy that can lead us to do things that are not very rational. It will be important to evaluate your needs before configuring your model.

Photo: Ford 2021 Ford Bronco, final price as equipped by us

That said, if you want to spoil yourself and you can afford it, let yourself go; life is short.

And if you're like me and you can't afford a Bronco, you can at least have fun setting one up.