The Ford Bronco Overland Concept is unveiled.

Ford has unveiled a new concept for the Bronco SUV. Concept, you say? Yes. The point of the Overland Concept is simple: to show some of what will be possible for buyers who want to customize their Bronco with any of over 200 accessories that will be available at launch next spring.

Based on a four-door Bronco variant, the Overland Concept was presented at the tail end of last week at the Bronco Super Celebration East in Townsend, Tennessee. The Bronco Overland presented was built from a Badlands version and comes equipped with the G.O.A.T. terrain management system that offers seven modes, an improved suspension with a disconnectable front stabilizer bar, plus stronger bumpers, vinyl seats and the rubberized floor of the Black Diamond variant.

Photo: Ford Ford Bronco Overland Concept, with tent on roof

Structurally, the variant benefits from position-responsive Bilstein shocks and the 2.3L, 4-cylinder EcoBoost engine, coupled to the model's unique 7-speed manual transmission, which includes a low-speed gear for off-road driving.

The 17-inch wheels are wrapped with 35-inch BFGoodrich KM3 tires designed for muddy terrain. The front end features a Ford Performance steel bumper with a Warn winch. On the roof is a Yakima folding tent suitable for two, a CB (Citizens Band) antenna and a Rigid multi-lighting system. In the rear space, this version benefits from a load management system for equipment storage, as well as a TRP refrigerator and a table and chairs integrated into the tailgate.

Photo: Ford Ford Bronco Overland Concept, cargo area

The Bronco Overland Concept shows the extent to which it is possible for buyers to customize their Bronco using Ford-manufactured accessories and aftermarket parts.

It will be fun to see, once the model hits the market, how enthusiasts choose to add their own personal touch to their ride.

Photo: Ford Ford Bronco Overland Concept, hatch open

Photo: Ford Ford Bronco Overland Concept, headlight, door