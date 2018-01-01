Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Ford Bronco Raptor to Offer 418 HP, Ghastly Fuel Economy

The Ford Bronco made quite the noise when it arrived on the market last year, but that's nothing compared to the roar that awaits fans who will snap up the upcoming Raptor version. It’s set to make its debut in the next few months, and Ford has just shared some pretty astronomical numbers, to do with both output and… fuel consumption ratings.

Power was confirmed this week via Twitter by Ford boss Jim Farley. The executive, also an inveterate car freak, shared a tweet in which he confirmed a 418-hp output and 415 lb-ft of torque for the Bronco Raptor, which is equipped with a 3.0L EcoBoost V6 engine.

Aesthetically, it will be easy to recognize the new Raptor edition. Most notably, the body gains 8.6 inches in width to accommodate 37-inch BFGoodrich KO2 off-road tires. And while the changes make the Bronco an even more capable 4x4 off-roader, they also make it one of the most gas-guzzling models on the market.

According to the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), the 2022 Bronco Raptor gets the equivalent of 15.7L/100 km (city) and 14.7L/100 km (highway) for a rating - which is atrocious, no way around it.

In comparison, the 4-cylinder Bronco can manage in ideal conditions a combined rating of 11.7L/100 km.

The Ford Bronco and Ford Bronco Raptor, side by side
Photo: Ford
Not great numbers indeed. However, the truth is that for off-roading enthusiasts, fuel economy is likely to be pretty low on the list of priorities. And anyways, let those enthusiasts have their fun while they can; these models are all likely to be electrified one day.

Besides, the Bronco Raptor's direct competitor, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 and its 470-hp V8 aren’t any better on this front. That SUV consumes even more in the city with an average of 18.1L/100 km (13.8L/100 km highway, 16.8L/100 km combined).

The Bronco Raptor starts at $99,995 in Canada. Again, the price of gas shouldn't be too much of a concern for future owners.

Ford Bronco Raptor, rear
Photo: Ford
