Ford Will Present Electric E-Transit Van on November 12

As the market for vehicles for the average person moves gradually towards electrification, so does the commercial-van sector. Ford just confirmed it will present its long-promised electric van on November 12.

The Ford E-Transit will make its entrance not long after Rivian announced start of production of the first of the 100,000 units it has been contracted to deliver to Amazon.

Clearly, Ford has no intention of letting other companies in the field get ahead of it.

Yesterday morning, the U.S. manufacturer unveiled the name and logo of the future vehicle, just a few hours after company CEO, Jim Farley, mentioned the model’s pending debut during the presentation of Ford’s third quarter results.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

In the words of Jim Farley, the E-Transit is a “really big deal” for Ford, which you’ll recall has committed to investing US$11.5 billion in electrification by 2022.

The Ford E-Transit should go on sale in 2021 as a 2022 model. Similar to the gasoline-powered model, it will be offered in different configurations offering different heights, lengths, chassis cabs, and everything else that businesses might need.

Ford sees this market as very important. The number of companies that use this type of vehicle to meet their needs is phenomenal and the potential market for commercial EVs is huge. In addition, Ford plans to offer telematics software and services related to these new electric vans.