Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Ford Will Present Electric E-Transit Van on November 12

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

As the market for vehicles for the average person moves gradually towards electrification, so does the commercial-van sector. Ford just confirmed it will present its long-promised electric van on November 12.

The Ford E-Transit will make its entrance not long after Rivian announced start of production of the first of the 100,000 units it has been contracted to deliver to Amazon.

Clearly, Ford has no intention of letting other companies in the field get ahead of it.

Yesterday morning, the U.S. manufacturer unveiled the name and logo of the future vehicle, just a few hours after company CEO, Jim Farley, mentioned the model’s pending debut during the presentation of Ford’s third quarter results.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

In the words of Jim Farley, the E-Transit is a “really big deal” for Ford, which you’ll recall has committed to investing US$11.5 billion in electrification by 2022.

The Ford E-Transit should go on sale in 2021 as a 2022 model. Similar to the gasoline-powered model, it will be offered in different configurations offering different heights, lengths, chassis cabs, and everything else that businesses might need.

Ford sees this market as very important. The number of companies that use this type of vehicle to meet their needs is phenomenal and the potential market for commercial EVs is huge. In addition, Ford plans to offer telematics software and services related to these new electric vans.

You May Also Like

Ford Says F-150 and Transit Will Go Electric Within Two Years

Ford Says F-150 and Transit Will Go Electric Within Two Y...

Ford has confirmed it will deliver an electric F-150 and an electric Transit van within the next two years. The company had up to now given no timeline regar...

Ford Will Bring the Electric Transit Van to Canada and the U.S.

Ford Will Bring the Electric Transit Van to Canada and th...

After Europe, Canada and the United States will also get an electric version of the Ford Transit van. The company made the announcement yesterday, joining ot...

Ford is working on a range extender for its electric F-150

Ford is working on a range extender for its electric F-150

Ford has filed a patent application for a range extender for its future electric F-150. This would be removable and placed in the body of the vehicle.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Modified 1977 Chevrolet K5 Blazer 1977
Chevrolet Shows 1977 K5 Blazer with Chevy Bol...
Article
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
Volkswagen Recalling 251,606 Jettas in North ...
Article
Electric Powertrains Overtake Diesel in Europe
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Mild Refresh for the 2021 Jaguar E-Pace
Mild Refresh for the 2021 Jag...
Video
The Torsus Praetorian: A Bus for the Apocalypse
The Torsus Praetorian: A Bus ...
Video
2022 GMC Hummer Debuts: Full Images
2022 GMC Hummer Debuts: Full ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 