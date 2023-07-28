Ford is recalling 38,695 2023 Escape SUVs and Super Duty trucks due to a problem with the screen located on the dashboard in front of the driver. The screen, which features a digital-type display, can go blank, depriving the person in control of the vehicle of important driving information, including speed, fuel tank level, etc.

The company states in the recall report that a non-functioning panel can increase the risk of an accident (due to missing information). Also, if the display does not work on the dashboard, a vehicle is deemed non-compliant according to regulations.

2023 Ford Escape ST-Line red Photo: Ford

The problem is attributable to a faulty electrical connection. A poorly soldered joint can cause the display screens on these vehicles to switch off. Ford dealers will replace the instrument clusters free of charge.

According to documents provided by Ford to the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the equivalent of Transport Canada, there have been 84 warranty claims relating to the problem. The good news is that no accidents or injuries related to the glitch have been reported.

The recalled models include Escape SUVs manufactured between November 12, 2022 and June 16, 2023, and Super Duty F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 pickup trucks manufactured between January 19 and May 31, 2023.

We have contacted Ford of Canada to determine if the recall affects Canadian models. We will update this news item once we have received a response.