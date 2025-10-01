The Ford Explorer is one of the most popular SUVs in Canada. It ranks second in its category for sales in the first two quarters of 2025, with more than 1,470 units sold, nearly double last year's figure. Its comfort, versatility, and history have marked the automotive landscape for decades.

But this popularity has an unexpected consequence: the Ford Explorer is now among the most “cloned” vehicles in the country, according to a recent analysis by Carfax Canada.

| Photo: Ford

VIN cloning

And what does cloning mean? VIN cloning (or re-vinning) is a process in which fraudsters copy the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) from a legitimate vehicle onto a stolen one. This gives the stolen vehicle the appearance of legality in the eyes of buyers, insurers and even authorities.

This phenomenon primarily affects popular models. The Ford F-150, Canada's best-selling vehicle, tops the list of most-cloned vehicles. The Ram 1500, Jeep Wrangler and Ford’ Escape and Explorer also rank among the top 10 most targeted vehicles.

According to Carfax, nearly 372,000 vehicles are currently on the road in Canada with a fraudulent VIN. That’s a staggering number and it’s all the more alarming given the serious potential consequences for buyers: insurance refusal, inability to resell and perhaps having the vehicle seized by authorities.

To combat the rise of VIN cloning, Carfax now offers a detection tool, the VIN Fraud Check, designed to help buyers verify the authenticity of a number before closing a transaction. The company aims to meet a growing demand from consumers looking for ways to protect themselves against the increase in vehicle theft and fraud.

The result of this investigation is a wake-up call for consumers, who must now, more than ever, be cautious when purchasing a vehicle.