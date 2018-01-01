Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Joe Biden and the Ford F-150 Lightning

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

U.S. President Joe Biden got to test drive the Ford F-150 Lightning before anyone else. Ford's long-awaited electric pickup truck was unveiled with great fanfare last night. But during an earlier visit to the complex where the Ford F-150 Lightning will be assembled, the car-loving president got a sneak preview. Officials swear the drive was not pre-planned, but in any event it allowed the curious to get a first look at the model before its big unveiling.

“This sucker’s quick,” Joe Biden said after stopping in front of accompanying reporters. “I’m just gonna step on it. I’ll come off at 80 miles per hour. Okay, here we go. Ready?” he said before stepping again on the accelerator.

The president let slip, during a conversation with a Ford official, that the Lightning can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour (97 km/h) in 4.3 or 4.4 seconds. Of course, at that moment this bit of information was secret – the presentation took place only on Wednesday night. So technically, Joe Biden shared “classified” information.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Joe Biden at Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan
Photo: Ford
Joe Biden at Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan

The plant where the F-150 Lightning will be assembled is at the company's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan. The president was there primarily to promote his infrastructure plan, which calls for billions of dollars in electric vehicle development in the United States.

One other fact makes this bit of news interesting for those in the automotive trade: U.S. presidents rarely get to drive. But then, that's to be expected from Joe Biden. We've already told you about his passion for vehicles, in particular his beloved 1967 Chevrolet Corvette.

You May Also Like

The Ford F-150 Lightning Enters the Scene: A Flash of Genius?

The Ford F-150 Lightning Enters the Scene: A Flash of Gen...

Ford is out to make a splash with the debut of the F-150 Lightning, the electric version of its popular pickup truck. Does the model represent a flash of gen...

Ford is reportedly bringing back the Lightning name for its electric F-150

Ford is reportedly bringing back the Lightning name for i...

According to an anonymous internal source, Ford plans to being back the Lightning name to designate the electric version of its future electric F-150. The na...

Top 10: Electric Pickups We're Eagerly Awaiting in 2021 and 2022

Top 10: Electric Pickups We're Eagerly Awaiting in 2021 a...

Auto123 gives you a top 10 list of the electric pickup trucks set to debut in 2021 and 2022 – and transform the segment in so doing. Clearly, things are happ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
The Ford F-150 Lightning Enters the Scene: A ...
Article
Toyota Tundra 2022
Here’s a First Look at the Next Toyota Tundra
Article
2022 Kia EV6
2022 Kia EV6 to Get Several Variants, Includi...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Hans Zimmer Giving BMW’s EVs an Electrifying Sound
Hans Zimmer Giving BMW’s EVs ...
Video
Simplicity and Something: Honda Plays Up New Interior Design Concept
Simplicity and Something: Hon...
Video
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 