Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Ford F-150 Lightning picked as Pace Car for NASCAR race

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

If you want to see the Ford F-150 Lightning in action, you'll get the chance next weekend as the highly anticipated electric version of the F-150 will serve as pace car at a NASCAR race in Martinsville.

Ford made the official announcement today via a statement. It’s a smart piece of marketing, since the series' races are broadcast across the United States, and we can all enjoy the sharp contrast between the all-electric pickup and the big-ICE racing cars that will have to follow its lead.

Now, that scene of an electric model pacing a race that goes through gasoline like there’s no tomorrow may seem out of whack, but you should know that NASCAR is currently exploring the possibility of launching another series, this time composed of all-electric models.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Jeannee Kirkaldy, director of motorsports marketing for the Ford Performance Division, had this to say about bringing the Ford F-150 Lightning to a NASCAR race:

“Ford is fully invested in electrification and the response to Lightning has been so overwhelming that it was an easy decision to bring it to a NASCAR event. One thing we definitely know is that our fans love trucks and we’re confident that feeling will only grow when they see Lightning out on the track leading the field to green.”

- Jeannee Kirkaldy, Motorsports Marketing Director, Ford Performance Division

Actually, it’s not even the first time Ford has used electric vehicles at NASCAR races. Back in 2012, the electric Focus was chosen to be a pace car, and more recently the Mustang Mach-E SUV had the same honour.

The irony is that one day, when the racing series will be predominantly electric, they may bring back a classic, gasoline-powered model to take the vehicles to the green flag.

In the meantime, you can be sure that many will be checking out the F-150 Lightning next weekend. It's scheduled to hit the market later this year and, yes, the order book for it is full. Ford even decided to double production along the way to keep up with demand.

See also: Ford F-150 Lightning: 10 Things Worth Knowing

You May Also Like

Ford Will Nearly Double Production of its F-150 Lightning

Ford Will Nearly Double Production of its F-150 Lightning

Ford will nearly double production of its F-150 Lightning for 2022 to meet the white-hot demand for the EV. The company hopes to build 150,000 units of the p...

Ford F-150 Lightning Battery Pack Capacities Confirmed

Ford F-150 Lightning Battery Pack Capacities Confirmed

Ford has confirmed details regarding the battery pack capacities that will be available with its electric F-150. The pickup is expected on the market next su...

Ford Investing New Billions to Ramp Up Production of the Ford F-150 Lightning

Ford Investing New Billions to Ramp Up Production of the ...

Ford announces major investments in Tennessee and Kentucky to enhance production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning, and to ensure production capability for...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The Chevrolet Bolt EV in production at Orion plant
Production of Chevrolet Bolt EV, EUV Resumes
Article
Nissan Ariya
A Small Delay for the Nissan Ariya’s Launch i...
Article
Prototype of the future Honda Prologue
Honda and GM Will Co-Develop Several New Affo...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Chevy Silverado Is Knocked Over by Tornado, Continues on its Way
Chevy Silverado Is Knocked Ov...
Video
The Car of the Year for 2022? In Europe, it’s the Kia EV6
The Car of the Year for 2022?...
Video
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be Sold in North America
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 