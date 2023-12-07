Ford Reserves Name for Lightstream

Ford has filed with the authorities to reserve a name. The name, Lightstream, suggests a number of possibilities.

It was discovered by a user of a forum dedicated to the next generation Toyota Tacoma, ironically enough. What's not clear is what the name will be used for, so rumours are flying in all directions.

Such a request always includes an indication of the type of model that might be used with the name, but it remains vague. We're talking about a car, an SUV, an off-road vehicle, or an electric product.

This last assumption may make the most sense, as new vehicles of this type are expected, and a similar name is already used to designate the company's electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning. The Lightstream name could be used for another vehicle, a possible more compact electric van, etc. A Ranger Lightstream, a Maverick Lightstream... In short, your guess is as good as ours.

We do know, however, that Ford wants to propose a new electric pickup based on a new platform dedicated to the thing. But it could also go in a completely different direction, for example with an electrified version of the Bronco, which will also go electric before the end of the decade.

In short, speculation is rampant. We regularly see news about automakers reserving various names and designations. We don't always pay attention because it's often hard to know if it will lead to a production vehicle. In this case, there's a good chance it will, so we took a look.