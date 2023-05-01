Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2024 Ford Maverick: It Can Be Ordered From July

The hybrid version of the Ford Maverick is the most popular, but the one that requires the most patience. Automotive columnist: , Updated:

2023 Ford Maverick - Front
2023 Ford Maverick - Front
Photo: Ford

- According to Ford Authority, it will be possible to order a 2024 Maverick from July 17. 
- The popularity of the model forces the company to tightly control the ordering process.
- Production of the 2024 models will begin in the fall.

Since its introduction, the Ford Maverick has proven to be very popular with buyers. So popular, in fact, that demand has outstripped production capacity, causing delays for consumers. 

You have to know how to order at the right time. Last September, a week after opening the reservation book for the 2023 models, Ford closed it to avoid a long waiting list. 

For the 2024 versions, the time is approaching when it will be possible to reserve a model. According to the Ford Authority website, which focuses on all the news about the company with the blue oval, Ford will open its order book on July 17. 

2023 Ford Maverick - Three-quarters rear
2023 Ford Maverick - Three-quarters rear
Photo: Ford

It will be interesting to see how long it will be possible to order a 2024 model, especially since some who reserved a 2023 model are still waiting. They may have to upgrade to a 2024 model, considering that production of the 2023 vintages will end in October before the assembly of the 2024 models begins. 

As for the hybrid variants, rumour has it that the number available will be limited due to supply issues. Ford is reportedly adding a third shift at its Hermosillo, Mexico plant to produce more hybrid models. These could account for 50% of production starting in July. 

Please note that we are still speculating and going by the information we have. This is good news, but especially for those who have already ordered a model. According to the information in circulation, 22,000 customers who have already reserved a Maverick Hybrid are waiting for their ride. 

All of this should be taken with a grain of salt, and if you're concerned about an order already placed or a reservation in your plans for 2024, your dealer will be in the best position to give you the straight goods. 

However, given the popularity of the model, it was important to note when orders for 2024 editions will be available. 

We will follow this closely. 

