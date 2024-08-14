• Ford and Mazda are advising owners of nearly one million older vehicles still fitted with Takata airbags to stop driving them.

The Takata airbag scandal is the biggest ever to hit the automotive industry. It began in 2013 with the recall of 3.6 million vehicles, but that was just the tip of the iceberg.

Takata supplied airbags to a host of manufacturers, so that in the end, over 100 million vehicles belonging to different brands were recalled. More than 30 people died worldwide. Takata has since gone bankrupt.

Most of the vehicles affected have been repaired, but many others are still on the road. Automakers are urging owners to have the airbags removed, not least because the older the airbag, the more likely it is to be defective.

As a reminder of the dangerous effects associated with the problem, during an explosion, metal shards can be sent into the passenger compartment, often directly into the occupants' faces. Those driving a vehicle still fitted with a Takata cushion are at risk on a daily basis.

This week Ford issued a statement asking owners of some 765,000 vehicles worldwide not to drive them. In the United States alone, the figure is 347,000 units.

Here are the vehicles that Ford believes are still subject to recall.

Driver and passenger seat airbags:

Ford Ranger 2004-2006

Ford Mustang 2005-2014

Ford GT 2005-2006

Passenger seat airbag:

Ford Fusion/Mercury Milan/Lincoln MKX/Lincoln Zephyr 2006-2012

Ford Edge / Lincoln MKX 2007-2010

Ford Ranger 2007-2011

Mazda, which was partnered with Ford at the time, issued a similar notice, in its case concerning 83,000 vehicles in the U.S.

Driver and passenger airbags:

B-Series pickup 2004-2006

Mazda6 2003-2008

Mazdaspeed6 2006-2007

Mazda RX8 2004-2008

Passenger airbags:

B-Series pickup 2007-2009

Mazda CX-7 2007-2012

Mazda CX-9 2007-2015

Mazda6 2009-2013

Mazda MPV 2004-2006

Mazda RX8 2009-2011

If you own one of these vehicles, Ford and Mazda recommend that you visit your dealer immediately to have the airbags replaced, free of charge.