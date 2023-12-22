Just yesterday, we reported on the largest automotive recall of the year, involving 2.6 million Honda vehicles. Certainly, that’s one category no automaker wants to come out on top in.

Another one? Most recalls by an automaker in a given year. In 2023, for the third consecutive year, that title goes to Ford.

As reported by Automotive News, NHTSA data shows that the company issued 54 recalls in 2023, affecting a total of 5.7 million vehicles.

There is a silver lining to the cloud over Ford’s head: its total of recalls represents a 21-percent reduction compared to the previous year. In 2022, Ford launched 65 recalls, affecting an astonishing 8.6 million vehicles.

This past May, the automaker announced a comprehensive initiative to enhance the quality of its products right off the factory floor, starting with the Super Duty trucks. It will take a few years before we see the benefits, as stated by the brand's CEO, Jim Farley, at that time. Nevertheless, a step in the right direction has been taken this year, even as Ford continues to lead the industry in the number of campaigns.

The company’s biggest recall of the year involved 1.3 million Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ vehicles, which is half the size of Honda's recall.

Ford spokesperson Maria Buczkowski had this to say:

“We are constantly striving to improve the quality of our vehicles and provide the best possible experience for our customers. Voluntary recalls are one of the ways we proactively protect customers from issues. Our initial quality is improving, and customers with our newest vehicles are benefiting.”

Recalls, needless to say, have cost Ford a fortune over the past three years. The good news is that the company has taken measures to address the situation.

One thing’s for sure: Ford undoubtedly hopes to pass the title on to another automaker in 2024.

