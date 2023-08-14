Ford Mustang 2024: The V8 is still popular

We were recently in California for the unveiling of the Ford Mustang 2024. This new generation is still available with a V8 engine as well as a 2.3-liter EcoBoost 4-cylinder.

Reservations for the model have opened up quickly, and interesting trends are already emerging.

Not surprisingly, more buyers are flocking to the GT version's 5.0-liter V8 engine. Of the 13,000 orders placed so far, just over a third (67%) have opted for a version equipped with this engine.

In addition, Ford spokesman Mike Levine said that more than a quarter of Mustang buyers wanted the six-speed manual transmission. This statistic is not dissimilar to that of the previous generation models.

2024 Ford Mustang blue Photo: Ford

What helps the V8 engine at the moment is its relative disappearance from the market. Only in the segment in which the Mustang operates, the two rival vehicles are bowing out at the turn of next year: the Dodge Challenger and the Chevrolet Camaro. Clearly, many enthusiasts see this as an opportunity to get their hands on one of the last vehicles of its kind on the market.

As for the V8 and the Mustang, it's not out of the question that another generation will be offered with a V8 engine, so we could find this one in the catalogue for a long time to come.

The question of synthetic fuels will be one to watch, as this issue is taking up a lot of space in Europe these days. If changes are made to the planned legislation, this could extend the life of the V8s for this type of model.

One thing is for sure, as the new generation Mustang has just arrived, the V8 will be around for a few more years.