Record Gathering of 1,890 Ford Mustangs in Quebec City

April 17 marked 60 years since the debut of the Ford Mustang. Models produced without interruption are rare in automotive history, and you've guessed that when they are, we're talking about legendary vehicles.

A year of festivities awaits the Ford Mustang, and last weekend in Quebec City, 1,890 Mustang owners gathered to celebrate their ride, but also to set a world record.

This feat had been in the works for around a year, and it beat the previous mark set in Belgium in 2019, when 1,326 vehicles took part in a gathering.

Better still, a huge convoy was organized to get to the event. In the early hours of the morning, hundreds of owners gathered in Trois-Rivières, en route to Quebec City's Centre Vidéotron, the meeting point. The convoy is said to have stretched some 40 km along the highway.

Les Ford Mustang au Centre Vidéotron de Québec | Photo: Facebook (Grand Rassemblement Mustang Québec)

On site, thousands of enthusiasts were able to discover models from every generation, and even every year.

Clearly, the cooperation of the authorities was necessary. When asked about this, event organizer Alain Cayuela explained that the Ministry of Transport, the Sûreté du Québec, the cities of Quebec and Trois-Rivières, as well as municipal forces, were all involved.

You've heard the expression that all records are made to be broken. We'll see what happens with this particular brand. In this year of celebration for the Ford Mustang, we can certainly expect more gatherings and celebrations of the model.