The Ford Mustang Mach-E has been very successful since its debut, despite a few small early issues to do with assembly quality.

In fact, the model is proving so popular for Ford that the company has reportedly decided to delay the arrival of two other all-electric products so that it can allocated production resources to meet demand for the Mach-E.

According to a report by Automotive News, Ford plans to postpone production of the all-electric Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator, which it is going to assemble at its Mexican plant in Cuautitlan, so that it can produce only Mustang Mach-Es there in the near-term.

The source of the report? An internal memo sent by Ford to suppliers, and obtained by Automotive News. It informs them that the Explorer and Aviator will have their debuts pushed back 18 months. The two models were supposed to start coming out of the Mexico plant in mid-2023, but the new timeline would push production to December 2024 or thereabouts; the report does not specify if that will be still be the same Mexican plant.

Ford's chief operating officer for North America, Lisa Drake, said the company will now dedicate its Cuautitlan plant to the Mach-E. The firm now expects to produce 200,000 a year by 2023. By comparison, the company initially estimated it would sell 60,000 units worldwide by 2022. So far, sales in 2021 have been about 25,000 units.

Ford CEO Jim Farley recently told Automotive News that the automaker will double its global electric vehicle production capacity to 600,000 units on an annual basis over the next two years.