Ford Motor Company announced yesterday that several of its factories in the United States are going to shut down for a few weeks in July and August, as the global microchip shortage continues to play havoc with automakers’ production schedules.

Back in April, Ford said that the lack of available semiconductors could cost the company $2.5 billion USD this year, and as much as halve vehicle production during the second quarter of 2021. Evidently, the problems are continuing into Q3. And keeping production going when critical components are in short supply is proving a massive challenge for carmakers:

"While we continue to manufacture new vehicles, we're prioritizing completing our customers' vehicles that were assembled without certain parts due to the industry-wide semiconductor shortage.” - Ford statement

Photo: Ford The Ford Bronco on the production line

Ford’s Chicago assembly plant is where the Explorer SUV is built, and it will go dark between July 5 and 26. The following week, starting August 2, the plant will run only two shifts.

Not even the company’s undisputed cash-cow, the F-150, is safe from the effects of the chip shortage. Ford said it is idling the production line for that model at its plant in Kansas City, Missouri for two weeks in July.

Thought maybe the new, highly-anticipated Ford Bronco would be safe? Think again. While Ford's Michigan assembly plant recently started shipping the SUV out to eager customers, that assembly line will also shut down for two weeks in July. In its case, the slowdown is due to a shortage of other parts, and not related to the chip shortage.