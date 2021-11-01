Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Here's the Next Ford Ranger, in Global Form

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Ford gave its F-150 a significant makeover just two years ago, and this year it’s rolling out the new Maverick pickup. Next up for a makeover is the Ranger pickup, the next generation of which has just revealed. Or at least, the version destined for the global market. And don't forget the all-electric F-150 Lightning.

And just like that, Ford has, in two years, completely renewed and expanded its pickup lineup.

In the case of the Ranger, the overhaul was, well overdue. Even though Ford’s resurrection of the model in North America dates only to 2019, that resurrection actually consisted of a warmed-over product it has been selling in Australia and other markets since 2012. A renewal was clearly called for, especially to allow the model to keep up with the competition.

The new Ranger presented this week should arrive in North America in 2023. The pickup borrows from the Maverick, but also from the F-150. Horseshoe-shaped LED headlights, wheels designed for off-road driving, bulging front fenders and a slotted hood are all obvious at first glance. We also note the presence of a running board on the Wildtrak version (in yellow), which seems to stand higher off the ground than the other variants in the lineup. We'll see.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2023 Ford Ranger Wildtrak, front
Photo: Ford
2023 Ford Ranger Wildtrak, front
2023 Ford Ranger Wildtrak, profile
Photo: Ford
2023 Ford Ranger Wildtrak, profile

Ford says it has stretched the wheelbase by 2 inches and widening the track by 2 inches as well, which should help improve the experience behind the wheel. The new Ranger will use a similar suspension system to the current model, but Ford has positioned the rear shocks outside the chassis rails.

Under the hood, the current 2.3L EcoBoost 4-cylinder engine will return, along with a variety of diesel engines for other markets. A 10-speed automatic transmission will still be available. A manual transmission is offered elsewhere, but don't get too excited about seeing it in the North American product offering - the chances of that are virtually nil.

The most important changes are on board. The layout has been substantially updated, with a 10.1-inch touchscreen now standard (a 12.0-inch screen is available), and both featuring the Sync 4 multimedia system. Wireless charging will also be available, and Ford has expanded the cargo space inside the doors and under the rear seats.

This new generation of the Ranger will go into production next year at Ford's plants in Thailand and South Africa. We'll know more about the Ranger coming here sometime next year, perhaps as early as the Chicago Auto Show, usually the manufacturer's favourite setting to unveil pickup trucks.

2023 Ford Ranger Sport, three-quarters rear
Photo: Ford
2023 Ford Ranger Sport, three-quarters rear
Photos:Ford
2023 Ford Ranger (global) pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Ford Will Introduce the Next-Gen Ranger on November 24

Ford Will Introduce the Next-Gen Ranger on November 24

Ford will introduce the next generation of its Ranger pickup truck on November 24. And good news for North American motorists: this time, the model will be t...

Ford Teases Revised 2023 Ranger in New Video

Ford Teases Revised 2023 Ranger in New Video

Ford has released a video showing the next generation of its Ranger model in action. The pickup will be introduced by the end of the year elsewhere in the wo...

Ford to Double Production of its F-150 Lightning

Ford to Double Production of its F-150 Lightning

Ford will double production of the electric version of its F-150 pickup truck, following strong initial demand. According to a Reuters report, the initial pr...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 BMW M240i Coupe
2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe First Drive: Where Do...
Review
The Hellcat engine
Production of the Hellcat Engine Will End in ...
Article
The Most Reliable Brands in 2021, According t...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

See This Full-Scale Toyota Land Cruiser Made of... 440,000 Lego Pieces
See This Full-Scale Toyota La...
Video
Joe Biden Takes a Spin in a Hummer EV at Factory Zero
Joe Biden Takes a Spin in a H...
Video
A Porsche 356 Is Converted to All-Electric, Keeps its Manual Gearbox
A Porsche 356 Is Converted to...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 