Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Ford Has No Plans for an Electric Raptor

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Electrification has been on everyone's lips since the beginning of the decade, and it seems as if with each new vehicle model introduced on the market, the question arises as to the arrival of possible electrified variants, either with hybrid or all-electric powertrains.

At Ford, we know that the new generation of the F-150 pickup will be available in an all-electric version, and it's already available in a hybrid configuration. It’s not surprising then that when the newest Raptor was introduced last week, the automaker got an inevitable question: Will there be a green variant of the off-road monster?

For now, the answer is no, the company says. F-150 program director Tony Greco confirmed during an interview with Muscle Car & Trucks that an electrified Raptor is not in development. “We designed and engineered Raptor to be Raptor,” he said.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

But he did not say why. Electrification and off-road performance are not mutually exclusive, as GMC's EV Hummer proves. However, Ford believes Raptor buyers are more interested in raw performance and the smell of gasoline than anything else.

And anyways, his comments don't rule out the possible arrival of a more-capable variant of the electric F-150. Plus it’s possible that Ford could eventually change its mind and go green with the Raptor itself. The only thing we know right now is that it won't be with the current generation.  

The new Raptor will get Ford’s 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine, which should produce more than the 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque it offered with the previous generation. A little later, a V8-powered R variant will launch with more than 700 hp from the Shelby GT500's 5.2-litre V8 (in the Shelby, it delivers 760 horsepower). Not coincidentally, that will give the Raptor more power than the Ram 1500 TRX and its 702 horses.

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, hood
Photo: Ford
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, hood
Photos:Ford
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

Ford Unveils its 2021 F-150 Raptor

Ford Unveils its 2021 F-150 Raptor

Ford has finally unveiled the new version of its F-150 Raptor, the automaker’s top-dog off-road pickup. This time around, however, The Raptor is no longer al...

The Mustang GT500's V8 for the Next Ford F-150 Raptor?

The Mustang GT500's V8 for the Next Ford F-150 Raptor?

Persistent rumours are pointing to the next-gen Ford F-150 Raptor getting the Mustang GT500’s V8 engine. We shouldn’t be surprised about this, because doing ...

Ford Tests Future Electric F-150 in the Snow

Ford Tests Future Electric F-150 in the Snow

Ford has released a video showing a prototype F-150 electric vehicle frolicking in the snow. The goal behind it is part of a strategy to show how this versio...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Bruce Springsteen
Super Bowl LV Ads: A Very Different Tone
Article
Jessica Long
Super Bowl LV : A Toyota Ad… With No Toyotas ...
Article
2022 Nissan Qashqai (Europe)
Nissan Gives a Preview of the Next Qashqai
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Super Bowl LV : A Toyota Ad… With No Toyotas In It
Super Bowl LV : A Toyota Ad… ...
Video
Nissan Gives a Preview of the Next Qashqai
Nissan Gives a Preview of the...
Video
Debut of the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder: In the Wake of the Rogue
Debut of the 2022 Nissan Path...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 