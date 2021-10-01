Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Ford recalls 650,000 vehicles for wiper issues

A major recall is affecting a few vehicles in the Ford family, including the F-Series pickup trucks, as well as the Expedition and Navigator (Lincoln) SUVs of the 2020 and 2021 model years. The problem is related to the wiper system which can cause the wipers to malfunction.

Obviously, a wiper that is no longer present during difficult road conditions can lead to a significant loss of visibility and, at the same time, increase the risk of an accident.

According to Ford, one of its suppliers used worn assembly tools that resulted in wiper arms with longitudinal moldings (rods) that are not high enough to fully engage the engine pivots they are mounted on. This can cause them to come off when the motors are turned on. As a result, the wiper arms may not move at all or may only engage intermittently.

"This can cause the arm attachment to become detached when used with certain high-torque wiper motors," Ford said in its defect report submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). "Potential symptoms include erratic or slow speed of either wiper arm."

Not all of the approximately 653,000 recalled vehicles are experiencing this issue, as the installation of the defective part was not done consecutively in relation to the vehicle identification number. As such, all are being recalled and are considered problematic until they are inspected.

Ford will inform owners of the recall campaign starting in May.

Of course, with the warm weather coming, the risk of reduced visibility is less than in the winter, but it will be important for owners to make sure their wiper systems are working properly before the cold season returns.

 

