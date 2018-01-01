Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Ford Recalling Mustang Mach-E Over Windshield, Sunroof Issues

Ford is recalling 38,714 Mach-E Mustangs, this time to correct two distinct problems, one with the windshield and the other the sunroof. This is not the first time the Mach-E has been called back to the shop: last March, the company was forced to issue a recall to repair loose bolts in the subframe.

Clearly, the Mach-E's debut is not going quite as Ford imagined it. Unfortunately, it's becoming a habit for the American automaker to have problems early one with new models, what with both Explorer and Bronco SUVs having to be recalled.

Regarding the current recall, Ford told Automotive News that 38,714 Mach-Es built between February 24 and June 18 of this year have windshields that could come off in a collision. Of those, 27,318 have sunroofs that could come off while driving. That's even more problematic.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued two recall notices for these problems, as has Transport Canada, its equivalent on this side of the border. The NHTSA says letters will be sent to affected owners starting Oct. 27.

The number of units affected in Canada is divided as follows: 3,178 models for the windshield problem, 1,812 for the sunroof defect.

In both cases, owners will be asked to bring their vehicle into Ford service centres. The windshields will be removed and reinstalled, while the sunroof must be cleaned and glued to the glass.

