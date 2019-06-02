Those car enthusiasts who haven’t already seen the Ford v Ferrari movie are likely planning to do so very soon. Since it opened last fall, it has been widely praised by fans and by critics alike. To wit, it has just been nominated in the Best Picture category by the Academy behind the Oscars.

The movie has all the elements required to seduce moviegoers, because beyond the whole car element, the sets are fantastic, the story is compelling and the performances by the cast members is first-class. It has also garnered three other Oscar nominations, including two to do with sound.

In the main category, the fight won’t be a two-car race like in the actual 24 Hours of Le Mans epic back in the 60s. Ford v Ferrari is up against eight other films: Parasite, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, 1917, Marriage Story, Little Women, Joker, Jojo Rabbit and The Irishman.

We’ll all be glued to our TV sets at the finish line when the Oscars air the evening of February 10 (and early morning of February 10!).