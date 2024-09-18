General Motors’ NACS Adapter for Tesla Chargers Is Ready

Last year, we saw a cascade of announcement by automakers, starting with Ford, that they would be adopting Tesla's NACS (North American Charging Standard) to give vehicle owners access to over 12,000 additional charging stations.

In most cases, carmakers plan to equip their models with the NACs connector for 2025, or at worst 2026. The updated 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is officially the first non-Tesla model sold in the U.S. to be fitted with the NACS plug straight from the factory.

Until the plug is integrated into vehicles, however, users must have an adapter to connect to Tesla's charging stations.

Ford has offered such an adaptor for several months now. Now General Motors (GM) has announced the same.

GM's new NACS adapter is usable with all its electric vehicles, including the outgoing Chevrolet Bolt EV, production of which ended at the end of 2023. A GM spokesperson did tell Car and Driver that some Bolt EVs might need a software update to work seamlessly with Tesla's network.

In any case, starting now, the Bolt EV, Chevrolet Blazer EV, Cadillac Lyriq and all the brand's other electric models will be able to pull up and charge at Tesla's 18,000-plus stations. In all, GM says its customers have access to more than 231,800 public chargers in the U.S., including fast DC charging stations and Level 2 units.

GM is working with several suppliers to manufacture the NACS adapter, which retails for $225 USD. And no, GM hasn’t said anything about offering its adapter free of charge, as was initially the case with Ford. Instead, the company says the adapter can be purchased via the mobile application of each of the group's respective brands.

Those same apps allow users to locate Tesla chargers, start charging and pay for a session.

Note that for the moment, the adapters are only available in the United States. They will be available in Canada before the end of the year.