• An agreement between GM and Tesla will enable GM vehicles to be charged at Tesla charging stations.

At the end of May, it was reported that an agreement between Ford and Tesla would enable many Ford vehicle owners to use most of the stations on Tesla's network charging stations, the most extensive network in North America.

Now, a similar deal has been reached between the Tesla and auto giant General Motors (GM). For owners of GM EVs, it means they will be able to use a large part of Tesla's extensive North American charging network starting early next year.

At the same time, GM announced it will include Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector in the charging ports of its electric models as of 2025. Both GM and Ford are pushing for Tesla's connector to become the industry standard, by the way.

Tesla charging station Photo: Wikimedia Commons

As with Ford, GM models will be able to charge up on around 12,000 of Tesla's 17,000 chargers. GM CEO Mary Barra and Tesla boss Elon Musk made the announcement in a Twitter Spaces conversation.

Initially, GM and Ford EV owners will need an adapter to be able to use Tesla's NASC connector. The two automakers will adopt Tesla's North American connector from 2025.

“Like Ford, we see this as an opportunity to expand access to charging,” said Barra. Musk added that GM and Tesla vehicles would be on equal footing at charging stations: “The most important thing is that we advance the electric vehicle revolution.”

Financial details of the agreement between the two companies were not disclosed.

CEO Barra also said that joining Tesla's network would nearly double the number of chargers available to GM electric vehicle owners. The flip side to that coin? Some are predicting there will be unhappy Tesla owners complaining about Ford and GM vehicles clogging up Tesla stations.

To be continued.

It is likely that GM vehicle owners will have to pay a monthly fee to access Tesla's charging network, and they may of course have to pay to get the adapter. GM spokesperson Darryll Harrison said the company was still working out the details regarding costs and adapters.

We'll obviously have more details and clarifications once everything is finalized and people have access to the charging stations.