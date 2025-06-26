Genesis becomes PGA's Official Global Vehicle

The Genesis brand has been involved in the world of golf for several years, notably with its sponsorship of an event held every February at the Riviera Golf Club, in the suburbs of Los Angeles.

The brand has also been involved in other events, including the Presidents Cup held in Montreal last September.

Now, Hyundai's luxury brand is taking its partnership with the PGA (Professional Golf Association) a big step further with a full partnership that makes the automaker the official global vehicle of the professional golf tour, as well as the Champions Tour.

| Photo: Genesis

A global partnership

With this agreement, Genesis expands beyond the U.S., becoming the main sponsor of the PGA Tour's “World Feed”, a global television feed launched earlier this year designed to offer exclusive golf content internationally. The move confirms the brand's desire to strengthen its presence worldwide while associating itself with a sport of global reach.

We can expect an even bigger Genesis presence at PGA tournaments. That will come by showcasing the brand's products via immersive activities at selected tournament sites, as well as through content broadcast throughout the year. The objective is simple: to offer fans an enriched experience and position Genesis as a key player in luxury and innovation in the automotive field.

A special show to celebrate the partnership

To highlight the partnership, Genesis and the PGA have put together a special show to showcase the positive impacts of this partnership on the world of golf. “Driven” will air this weekend on CBS before the third round of the Rocket Classic tournament. The show features player portraits, tournament reports and community initiatives supported by Genesis. Additional broadcasts will be offered on the PGA's digital platforms.