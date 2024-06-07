Montreal, QC – Genesis has presented its new 2025 GV80 Coupe in a Canadian premiere, using the occasion to announce pricing and packing in Canada for the sportier sibling to the GV80 luxury SUV.

The setting for the event was the brand-new GRX (Genesis Retail Experience) outlet in the heart of Montreal, a full-service dealership that opened officially all of two days before our meet-and-greet with Genesis representatives and with the GV80 Coupe. The version on hand for this presentation was a pre-production model, by the way.

Pricing of the 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe

As usual with Genesis, the product offering and pricing structure are simple as could be, with all-inclusive, no-haggle pricing. Thus the 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe comes fully loaded and is priced at $104,000 CAD, and that’s it, that’s all, no pouring over lengthy options lists.

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe, avant | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe, engine | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe

The GV80 Coupe one ups the top 3.5T Prestige variant of the GV80 SUV (with its 3.5 Twin Turbo V6 engine), by borrowing the G90 sedan’s similar V6 but which features a 48V electric supercharger. Total output reaches 409 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque via an 8-speed auto transmission, the vehicle riding on 22-inch wheels. In comparison, the GV80 3.5T is good for 375 hp and 319 lb-ft of torque.

True to its sporty ambitions, the powertrain allows users to switch it to Sport+ drive mode and pick a Sport Brake mode as well.

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe, de profil | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe, three-quarters front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe

Other than the obvious, which is that rounded roofline, this hunchbacked, wider-stance version of the SUV features a redesigned front grille, with the matching two-line headlamps also getting a design tweak. The air intakes lower down have been enlarged and we find a wide skid plate on the front bumper, as well as chrome accents. The offering also includes two new wheel designs for the 20-inch and 22-inch wheel options.

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe, rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers

At the other end, the rear bumper has large muffler tips and we find V-shaped chrome trim in sync with the front end’s design language.

Available exterior finishes on the GV80 Coupe total 9 and include Bering Blue (exclusive to the model) Mauna Red, Capri Blue, Vik Black, Uyuni White, Matterhorn White, Makalu Grey (also in matte) and Storr Green (also in matte).

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe, interior | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe, seating | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Inside

The interior highlights include a flat-bottomed steering wheel unique to the variant, exclusive alloy pedals and a combined instrument cluster-multimedia display that spans 27 inches all told. The distinctive crystal-like shift-by-wire lever is slightly redesigned, as is the wireless smartphone charging tray.

The interior also features unique carbon-fibre accents not found in the GV80 SUV, as well as unique quilting for the Nappa leather seats.

The colour choices are Obsidian Black, Vanilla Beige, Ultramarine Blue and Sevilla Red.

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe, Genesis badging | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The ownership experience

Genesis also emphasized some new services it will be introducing, namely to do with seasonal care. Owners will thus benefit from five seasons of storage and installation of their tires, and five years of valet service (so pickup and return of the vehicle upon seasonal tire changes). This is the first model for which the company is offering seasonal care service, but depending on response, it could well find its way to the offerings for other Genesis models before too long.

Note that the model will come to owners with winter tires and rims.

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe, steering wheel, dashboard | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe, lower central console | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe, speakers of the B&O audio system | Photo: D.Boshouwers