Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Rumours Have Genesis Working on Sporty GV80 Variant to Compete with BMW X6

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Hyundai luxury brand Genesis is still in its infancy, but that hasn’t stopped it from taking direct aim at more-established rivals as it seeks to take root in several luxury SUV segments.

Almost as soon as it debuted its first SUV, the GV80, the automaker promised a second model – the GV70 – and is apparently also now working on a sportier variant of the GV80 that would compete head-on with the likes of the BMW X6 in the mid-size coupe-style SUV category.

Information advanced by members of the GV80 Club in South Korea cites anonymous insiders at Genesis. Those sources refer to an SUV that closely resembles the GV80, but with a more-inclined windshield and a sloping roofline. Larger wheels would also be part of the deal. Beyond that, we know nothing for now.

Just as the X6 is an evolution of the X5, the new model would definitely be a variant of the GV80, one sportier in nature and more expensive to buy. What’s more, speculation is it would receive under its hood only the GV80’s most-powerful engine, namely a turbocharged 3.5L V6. Time will tell what Genesis does exactly, assuming it goes ahead with this project, but given the automaker's m.o. we can expect a lot of bang for the buck, that's for sure.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2021 Genesis GV80
Photo: Genesis
2021 Genesis GV80

It should be stressed that Genesis has not commented on the rumour and has not signaled its intention to move into an X6-dominated segment. If the information turns out to be true, we'll likely see test models appear within the next 12 to 18 months.

The BMW X6's niche includes the Mercedes-Benz GLE coupe, the Audi Q8 and the Porsche Cayenne. If Genesis is truly in pursuit of all these German rivals, it must give itself all the tools to do so, and that includes variants of already-existing products.

We’ll be following this story closely. Stay tuned.

You May Also Like

Genesis Considering Adding a Bigger SUV, To Be Called the GV90

Genesis Considering Adding a Bigger SUV, To Be Called the...

Genesis is considering developing a new, larger SUV to add to its lineup, to be called the GV90, according to a report by Motor Trend. The big question for t...

2021 Genesis GV80 First Drive: Child Prodigy

2021 Genesis GV80 First Drive: Child Prodigy

With the 2021 Genesis GV80, the manufacturer's big challenge will be to convince luxury SUV buyers to forsake an established status brand for something more ...

Genesis Canada Announces Pricing for 2021 Genesis GV80

Genesis Canada Announces Pricing for 2021 Genesis GV80

The Genesis GV80, the first SUV from Hyundai’s stand-alone luxury brand, will be priced starting at $64,500 in Canada. The company made the announcement toda...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubison
Jeep recalls Manual-Gearbox Wrangler and Glad...
Article
Apple and Hyundai-Kia Group Nearing Partnersh...
Article
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
Cadillac’s Blackwings Have Sold Out, But Ther...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e Review: The Name’s Long Enough, But Is the Range?
2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e Review:...
Video
Nissan Lifts a Corner of the Veil Covering the Next-Gen 2022 Pathfinder
Nissan Lifts a Corner of the ...
Video
Nokian Presents its New Hakkapeliitta 10 Tire for Next Winter
Nokian Presents its New Hakka...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 