• Genesis is reportedly working on a hybrid powertrain for its GV70.

Genesis came into being with a roster of gasoline-powered vehicles. The Hyundai-owned luxury brand then went straight into all-electric, pledging that its future was just that, all-electric. We have never seen a Genesis hybrid model, in other words.

Now, like others in the industry, it’s reviewing its plans. A new report out of Korea claims that Genesis is working on a hybrid version of its top-selling model, the GV70 SUV.

The reason is simple. With growth in demand for EVs slowing, the automaker is reorienting its plans to better meet market needs, according to the Korean Car Blog.

These new plans call for the brand to introduce a first hybrid version in 2026. And opting for a model it already offers will help keep development costs down for Genesis.

2023 Genesis GV70 Electrified | Photo: D.Boshouwers

This new hybrid variant will grow the GV70 range to three models: a gas-powered model, the all-electric version and the new hybrid edition.

An extended-range electric vehicle

As for the hybrid technology it will adopt. Genesis wants to take a different approach. Rather than a traditional hybrid system, the company envisions an extended-range electric vehicle. The vehicle would use an all-electric powertrain, with a small gasoline engine acting as a generator to recharge the battery. The vehicle would thus be propelled via electric power, while the gasoline engine would only need to run at low revs to recharge the battery. And since it's only the electric motor that does the propelling, there’s no hopping between modes, which can be jolting in some models.

According to the Korean Car Blog, the GV70 hybrid is intended for North America and nowhere else. It should be produced at Hyundai's plant in Georgia.

There’s a lot still to be confirmed, of course, including range, as well as all the data relating to the model's power, energy efficiency and fuel consumption.

Once the technology is implemented, we can expect it to make its way to other models, which will help earn Genesis back the development costs of the system.