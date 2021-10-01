Genesis recently confirmed to Roadshow magazine that it is preparing a new luxurious trim of its GV80 SUV for the American market. The GV80 Prestige Signature will distinguish itself first of all by offering seating for four, and only four, thanks to two captain’s chairs taking the place of a second-row bench, and no third row behind them.

Note that the GV80 is offered in various markets in 5-, 6- and 7-seat configurations. This year Genesis introduced a six-seat variant in South Korea that has the captain’s chairs, as well as a third row of seats. The Prestige Signature will ditch that third row to offer the maximum possible luxury and comfort to the four lucky occupants taking place within the SUV.

We know not the details of the new trim yet, but going by what’s in the new six-seat version, we can expect to find a fixed centre console in the second row with ambient lighting and wood trim that matches the instrument panel. The chairs are covered in quilted leather and are heated and ventilated, and passengers get separate rear-seat entertainment systems, wireless device chargers and HVAC controls.

Photo: Genesis Genesis GV80 with captain's chairs, fig. 1

Photo: Genesis Genesis GV80 with captain's chairs, fig. 2

This being a flagship model, we can also expect it will be fitted with the more-powerful 3.5L V6 engine (good for 375 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque). As for pricing, given that the current range-topping GV80 Prestige carries an MSRP of $85,000 CAD, we can anticipate a price point approaching the 95 grand mark, if not more.

We’ve asked Genesis Canada for confirmation about the version crossing the border to our market, and should they have anything to tell us on that front, we will update this report for you.