Genesis has in recent years presented a handful of striking concepts under the X banner. The newest one to surface is the X Snow Speedium, which takes the styling of the X Speedium coupe unveiled in 2022 and adds unique and distinctive touches to give it a wintery appeal.

Over and beyond the seasonal tie-in, Genesis says the newest X concept means to preview “the future of Genesis design identity.” The concept features a Matterhorn White finish that harmonizes with the scenery we’re currently seeing in most of Canada at the moment. As well, the roof features a ski rack designed by Anavon Ski, a Swiss company that makes custom ski equipment.

Genesis shared a video showing the X Snow Speedium concept in its element. There though, the skis have been jettisoned in favour of a Christmas tree, while behind the wheel is an over-excited Santa Claus, who presumably no longer needs his reindeer to get around, now that he has Genesis' electric power at his disposal.

In terms of design, it has to be said the model's lines are spectacular.

Genesis X Snow Speedium, rear Photo: Genesis

In November 2022, Genesis presented a convertible version of the X Speedium concept, simply called the X Convertible.

Reaction to the automaker’s X concepts have been positive enough that production versions remain a distinct possibility. When that might happen is anyone’s guess, Genesis having confirmed nothing.

At the least, we can expect Genesis’ existing sedans will integrate some styling elements of the X concepts. We'll see when those models are updated.

If Genesis does ever produce this X Snow Speedium concept, we're talking about a vehicle that's practically perfect for conquering the roads up to Whistler, BC, or Mont-Tremblant, Quebec. We can picture it now…

Genesis X Snow Speedium, avant Photo: Genesis

Genesis X Snow Speedium, profile Photo: Genesis