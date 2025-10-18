GM Launches Hummer King Crab Mode

GMC is adding another weapon to the Hummer EV's arsenal with the launch of King Crab mode. No, this isn't a seafood recipe reserved for owners, but rather an evolution of the rear-steering system designed to push the limits of off-road maneuverability.

Starting this fall, the new feature will be offered to all owners of 2022-to-2025 models, either via a software update performed at the dealership (for 2022-2023 model-years) or directly over-the-air (OTA) for 2024 and 2025 versions.

One step further than CrabWalk

King Crab mode is inspired by CrabWalk, which allows the vehicle to move diagonally by synchronizing the front and rear wheels at an angle of up to 10 degrees. Here, GMC is taking the concept further.

The rear steering becomes more responsive: the rear wheels can pivot at a greater angle (still to be disclosed at this time) and react more quickly than the front ones. The result? A behemoth of over 4.5 meters (14.7+ ft) capable of squeezing into tight spaces or maneuvering with surprising precision, even on the most hostile terrain.

This mode is designed for very low speeds – it can be activated below 2 km/h or 1.2 mph) - and remains available up to nearly 40 km/h (25 mph) before automatically disengaging. This operating range makes it a tool of choice for clearing obstacles, manoeuvring between rocks or handling a tight turn on a forest trail, where path width can sometimes be an issue for vehicles of this size.

| Photo: General Motors

A simplified installation

Once the update is complete, drivers will see a distinctive symbol (a crab wearing a crown) in the mode selector and on the dashboard screen. Owners will be notified directly via their myGMC app or the infotainment system.

For the newest models, the update can be performed at home without an appointment, while older versions will require a visit to a certified technician. In all cases, the operation is intended to be simple, fast and free of charge for most users.

A software-driven vision

With this new feature, GMC confirms its software-centric strategy: vehicles are becoming evolving platforms, capable of receiving new functionalities without mechanical intervention. It remains to be seen if this strategy will also apply to the Cadillac Escalade IQ, which shares the Hummer EV's platform and capabilities.v