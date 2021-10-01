General Motors will be installing over 40,000 EV charging stations across North America as part of the Dealer Community Charging Program. This complements the company’s recent agreements with charging station companies to give drivers of GM vehicles access to close to 60,000 charging points on the continent with the Ultium Charge 360 platform.

GM says the expansion of a network of public, home and workplace charging stations will go through the Ultium Charge 360 ecosystem. The stations created will be accessible to owners of all makes of electric vehicle, and will consist of Level 2 charging ports.

The automaker says a key goal of the initiative is to provide better service to smaller towns and rural communities and regions currently under-served by existing EV charging networks. Brand dealerships will be key participants in their respective regions in the implementation of the program.

Photo: General Motors GM netowkr of charging stations, North America

At the same time, GM announced that its Ultium-branded Level 2 smart charging stations will be offered to customers through dealerships and online to provide more home or commercial charging options and help make EV charging more widespread.

The U.S. automaker has committed $750 million USD to boost its presence in the EV sector. Creating a network of GM/Ultium-badged charging stations seems a no-brainer. The Dealer Community Charging Program hits the ground officially in 2022.