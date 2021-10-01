Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

GM Will Expand EV Charging Network in U.S. and Canada

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

General Motors will be installing over 40,000 EV charging stations across North America as part of the Dealer Community Charging Program. This complements the company’s recent agreements with charging station companies to give drivers of GM vehicles access to close to 60,000 charging points on the continent with the Ultium Charge 360 platform.

GM says the expansion of a network of public, home and workplace charging stations will go through the Ultium Charge 360 ecosystem. The stations created will be accessible to owners of all makes of electric vehicle, and will consist of Level 2 charging ports.

The automaker says a key goal of the initiative is to provide better service to smaller towns and rural communities and regions currently under-served by existing EV charging networks. Brand dealerships will be key participants in their respective regions in the implementation of the program.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

GM netowkr of charging stations, North America
Photo: General Motors
GM netowkr of charging stations, North America

At the same time, GM announced that its Ultium-branded Level 2 smart charging stations will be offered to customers through dealerships and online to provide more home or commercial charging options and help make EV charging more widespread.

The U.S. automaker has committed $750 million USD to boost its presence in the EV sector. Creating a network of GM/Ultium-badged charging stations seems a no-brainer. The Dealer Community Charging Program hits the ground officially in 2022.

The Chevrolet Bolt
Photo: D.Boshouwers
The Chevrolet Bolt

You May Also Like

The Electric Silverado Pickup Will Debut at CES in Las Vegas in January

The Electric Silverado Pickup Will Debut at CES in Las Ve...

General Motors announces it will unveil the electric version of its Silverado pickup truck at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, to be in e...

End of the Line for the BMW i3 in North America

End of the Line for the BMW i3 in North America

BMW has made the decision to end production of its i3 electric car for North America. The model will be available a little longer in Canada than in the U.S.,...

Free Level 2 Charging Outlet with a Chevrolet Bolt EV, EUV

Free Level 2 Charging Outlet with a Chevrolet Bolt EV, EUV

Chevrolet Canada will offer a Level 2 home charging outlet with purchase or lease of a Bolt EV or Bolt EUV. Home owners who already have a station and buyers...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
Mitsubishi Debuts Next-Gen Outlander PHEV
Article
2023 Kia Sportage
2023 Kia Sportage: U.S. Premiere Sheds A Sliv...
Article
2022 Land Rover Range Rover
Range Rover Gets Sleeker, More Sophisticated ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Is This a Miniature Volkswagen Beetle, Or a Giant?
Is This a Miniature Volkswage...
Video
GMC Will Introduce a Redesigned 2022 Sierra on October 21st
GMC Will Introduce a Redesign...
Video
New Acura Integra to Get Manual Transmission
New Acura Integra to Get Manu...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 