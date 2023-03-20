Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
GM Files Patents Multistow Name, Destined for a New Tailgate for Pickups

Automotive columnist:

•    GM is applying to reserve the name Multistow, which would be reserved to define a new type of liftgate.

•    GMC started the arms race in this area with its Multipro liftgate a few years ago.

•    The Multistow tailgate could feature hidden storage space, if its name is any indication.

In the past, a pickup truck tailgate was simply... a tailgate. No longer. In recent years, we've seen different functions added to this centerpiece of pickup truck design. 

It all started at GMC with the Multipro tailgate, which offers different configurations, all designed to make life easier and simpler for owners. Ford followed with other kinds of technology, as did Ram. The arms race was truly on. 

Yesterday, General Motors filed to trademark the Multistow name. As the filing indicates, it is intended to define “tailgates for motor land vehicles.”

Chevrolet Colorado
Chevrolet Colorado
Photo: Chevrolet

And what kind of functionalities will the Multistow tailgate offer, if it reaches production? The inclusion of the word “stow” obviously implies storage capacity. The new 2023 Colorado 2023 features the StowFlex tailgate with a small storage area in the centre. The addition of the “multi” prefix could well mean that the tailgate would have more than one storage space. This would make sense, given that it will be larger. 

Such a piece would also be a response to Ram, which has been offering the RamBox, integrated into the rear fenders, for several years. 

We can expect that the next few years will see a variety of new approaches introduced. In this category, as soon as one manufacturer innovates in one area, the others must react. Even Rivian is reportedly working on telescopic and folding tailgates, as well as a tailgate step.

GM will also offer a centre tailgate with its electric pickups (Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV). The latter model will allow the bed to be extended by encroaching on the cabin space. 

In short, all this will be interesting to watch, because at the end of the day, we're talking about innovations that serve the consumer. Of course, all of this will have an impact on the price of the models, but that aspect of the pickup segments has already spun out of all control, and the trucks keep selling.

2022 Ram 1500 Limited
2022 Ram 1500 Limited
Photo: D.Heyman

