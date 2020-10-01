Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Concept cars

GM Shares Images of a Four-Seat Corvette Prototype Made in 1963

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Vehicle concepts and design studies were a common feature of the automotive world in the 1950s and 1960s, and many of them were original and daring, with gusts up to outrageous. Mostly, these prototypes served to show how creative designers were playing with a host of ideas. Some of the concepts made their way to production versions, but many, many others never did.

That's still the case today, but when you look back at past creations, with the benefit of hindsight, you can file them in two general categories: those ideas that were better left on the drawing board, and those you wish had been pushed through to reality.

General Motors has just shared images of a four-seat Corvette concept the company envisioned in the early 1960s. The 2+2 configuration was inspired by the European GTs of the time, which is obvious when you look at the model. With this car, GM sought to develop an alternative to the Ford Thunderbird, model that could accommodate four occupants.

Why the Ford Thunderbird? Recall that at the two models’ beginnings (in 1953 for the Corvette and in 1955 for the T-Bird), both were roadsters. It was only later that Ford’s car got a four-seat configuration. It was only natural that GM would want something like that of its own.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

The 4-seat Chevrolet Corvette prototype, from above
Photo: General Motors
The 4-seat Chevrolet Corvette prototype, from above

Sadly, the 4-seat Corvette prototype of 1963 never made it past the design study stage and was never driveable. Also sadly, it ended up being destroyed, as prototypes often were at the time.

Imagine if this concept had been preserved and found its way into a museum. Better yet, what if had sold at auction; it would have broken the bank.

But all we have are the memories, as they say. And these images, which represent a nice little gift from GM, if only because they let us imagine what the history of the Corvette would have been if they had gone ahead with this configuration.

The 4-seat Chevrolet Corvette prototype, rear
Photo: General Motors
The 4-seat Chevrolet Corvette prototype, rear
The 4-seat Chevrolet Corvette prototype, 2nd row seats
Photo: General Motors
The 4-seat Chevrolet Corvette prototype, 2nd row seats

You May Also Like

Owner Logs 940,000 km On His 1963 Chevrolet Corvette

Owner Logs 940,000 km On His 1963 Chevrolet Corvette

At 18 years of age, Steve Stone bought himself a brand-new 1963 Chevrolet Corvette; now, almost 60 years later, he still owns that car and is approaching the...

GM Working on All-Electric Corvette SUV?

GM Working on All-Electric Corvette SUV?

If we’re to believe current rumours floating around the internet, General Motors is working on a project to develop an all-electric SUV inspired by the Corve...

The Last Canadian 7th-Gen Corvette or First 8th-Gen Corvette Could Be Yours – For a Great Cause

The Last Canadian 7th-Gen Corvette or First 8th-Gen Corve...

GM is donating two new Corvettes - one the last 7th generation Corvette, the other the first 8th generation all-new, mid-engine Corvette Stingray built for -...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Audi Q8
Consumer Reports Fingers 12 Oil-Burning Engin...
Article
Interior elements of the 2022 Toyota Tundra
New Details Drop About the 2022 Toyota Tundra
Article
The Porsche Renndienst Study
Porsche Envisions the Interior of a Future Se...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

This Is the Sound of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
This Is the Sound of the 2023...
Video
This 2008 Toyota Tacoma Has Racked Up 2.45 Million km
This 2008 Toyota Tacoma Has R...
Video
Stellantis Confirms All-Electric Dodge Muscle Car, Ram 1500 On the Way
Stellantis Confirms All-Elect...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 