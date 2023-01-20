• GM is reportedly considering producing a compact electric pickup truck.

• A concept version is being presented to target groups for feedback.

• The automaker is open to modifying its concept based on the feedback it receives from the public.

GM is considering adding a compact electric pickup to its lineup, this according to Automotive News. The automaker is reportedly presenting a concept to target groups to gather feedback on the model.

If the response is positive, it's safe to assume that the project could move to the next stage; it could along the way get adjustments based on feedback from potential consumers.

Automotive News reports that it saw the vehicle at one of the focus group sessions and describes it as smaller than the Ford Maverick, which is based on the Escape compact SUV. To put it in perspective, Ford’s new small pickup is about 30 cm shorter than the new Chevrolet Colorado, and about 30 cm narrower. It is also shorter off the ground, by about 25 cm.

A format like that could mean a future truck similar to the Chevrolet Montana that is offered in the Brazilian market.

Photo: Chevrolet 2023 Chevrolet Montana - Detail

The difference is that the model GM is considering would only have two doors, according to Automotive News. Its roof is lower and the bed is only four and a half feet long. Its look has been described as futuristic and sporty. Of course, we're still in the realm of speculation at this point, and even if there are feelers going out on the part of GM, the model hasn't been approved for production.

It's only interesting to see what's being considered, especially since with the ever-increasing size of midsize pickup trucks, there's definitely room for smaller pickup models. The public's reaction to the Ford Maverick proves that.

Michael Pevovar, Chevrolet's design director for electric vehicles and affordable SUVs, told Automotive News something interesting: “We create these models to get a reaction and then try to modify them or move on. We may get feedback that it's too small, and that's okay.”

If a model is deemed too small by the target customers, the company can always go back to the drawing board to modify the dimensions and adapt them to meet the needs of the consumers, according to the comments received.

Of course, because this vehicle is still in the study stage, much can change, and the project could go nowhere. It could also be modified a few times before appearing as a concept later, and/or somewhere else in the world.

What's certain is that GM won't want to leave the floor to Ford, which means we could see something appear sooner rather than later.